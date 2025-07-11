How to sign up for Crosswind Alpha

Crosswind Alpha is currently live, having kicked off on June 25, 2025, and will continue until July 21, 2025. During this time, you can sign up for the Crosswind Alpha playtest and experience the game before most players. Of course, this is not a finished build, so don't expect a finished product, and as such, the game could crash often.

With the potential prospect of bellyaching out of the way, here's how to sign up for the Crosswind Alpha, and everything you need to know about this version of the game.

Crosswind Alpha is live, and here's how to sign up for it

Ship spotted on the starboard! (Image via Crosswind Crew)

There are two ways to sign up for the Crosswind Alpha. The first method is to go to the game's page on Steam and "Request Access." If there are available slots for the playtest, the developers will give you access.

The alternative method to participate in the Crosswind Alpha is to watch a Twitch streamer and stand a chance to win a key. The event is official and is currently live. It will run until July 13, 2025, 7:00 pm Eastern Time. There is no telling how many keys will be given out, so it's all on your luck.

What’s in this Crosswind Alpha build?

Explore, but stay alert (Image via Crosswind Crew)

Since this is an Alpha build of the game, it won't be perfect, but that doesn't mean it won't be fun. Here's what you can expect:

Three unique biomes, each with its resources, enemies, and environmental twists.

Three bosses, each offered in several difficulty tiers.

Three playable ships plus one NPC merchant vessel.

Ground combat, ship-to-ship battles, and the very first pass at boarding actions.

Roughly 30+ hours of content if you take the time to explore.

That said, there's much more in store for the future. As an ending note, the developers jotted down a few points as well:

Many systems are still in development and may change noticeably over time.

You may encounter bugs, performance issues, or rough edges — that’s part of why this test matters.

Server infrastructure is still limited, so connection quality may vary depending on your region.

That's everything to know about joining the latest playtest session. Once again, keep in mind that this is a work in progress, and slots are limited. If you don't get access this time around, there's always next time (hopefully).

