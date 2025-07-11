Destiny 2 The Desert Perpetual Raid details: Date, the world's first race, contest mode, requirements, and more

The Desert Perpetual has been confirmed to be the name of Destiny 2's latest Raid in The Edge of Fate expansion. After an overwhelmingly positive response to Salvation's Edge, one can only wonder how Bungie is going to pull off a Raid even better than the last. Hence, all eyes will be on July 19, Saturday, when The Desert perpetual will go live.

This article provides a more in-depth look at the new Raid, including the famous world's first race, contest mode details, prerequisites for entering the Raid, and more. Note that the emblems for The Desert Perpetual haven't been officially announced yet. However, we will add them in this article once they are revealed on July 17.

The Desert Perpetual Raid release date and time in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

The following list shows the release date and times for the new Raid in all major regions:

United States: 10 am PT (July 19).

10 am PT (July 19). India: 10:30 pm IST (July 19).

10:30 pm IST (July 19). China: 1 am local time (July 20).

1 am local time (July 20). UK: 5 pm BST (July 19).

5 pm BST (July 19). Australia: 4 am local time (July 20).

4 am local time (July 20). Brazil: 2 pm local time (July 19).

2 pm local time (July 19). Japan: 2 am local time (July 20)

Prerequisites for entering The Desert Perpetual Raid in Destiny 2

The Desert Perpetual requires all players to complete The Edge of Fate campaign on any difficulty. However, it is recommended that players finish the campaign in Legendary, as doing so will make them power-ready for the Raid on July 19.

The time between the expansion's launch and the Raid's release is four days, giving players limited time to complete the campaign and get up to speed with the gear requirements. Hence, doing both via the Legendary campaign is the best choice.

Note that the Legendary campaign becomes more challenging with more players in your party. This is why going in solo is also an option.

The Desert Perpetual contest mode details and the world's first race in Destiny 2

The contest mode, as usual, will stay active for 48 hours, from July 19-21. While the exact power requirement for contest mode has not been revealed yet, you can refer to our complete guide on The Edge of Fate power cap for a clearer idea of what to expect.

For the world's first race, any team that clears the final encounter and loots the chest for the first time will be declared the winner. Note that players do not need to return to Orbit for the race to complete.

Once a team clears the Raid for the first time in the contest, a normal version of the Raid will release, and the contest mode will still go on until July 21 for players who want the emblem.

