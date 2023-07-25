How to trade in Warframe

Warframe is one of the top-tier sci-fi-themed MMORPGs you can delve into. It offers a plethora of content to engage with and missions that unravel across all the planets of our solar system. It also provides tons of items and resources that are instrumental in crafting frames, weapons, upgrades, and more. You will come across instances wherein you have certain items in excess quantities.

You can rely on trading in Warframe in such scenarios. There are two primary locations where you can perform a trade. If you are part of any clan then you can travel to the Dojo for trading. Alternatively, you can navigate to planet Mars and head to Maroo’s Bazaar.

How to trade within a Clan Dojo in Warframe?

You must join or have a clan to access Dojo (Image via Warframe)

Warframe has the provision to join a clan allowing access to a dedicated area termed Dojo/Clan Dojo. In order to be eligible for trading, you must attain a Mastery Rank 2. Furthermore, you must also have two-factor authentication enabled, which can be done by logging into the game’s account from their official website and heading into account settings.

You can resort to the following pointers to trade in Dojo:

Enter the star chart (world map showing all the planets) and navigate the cursor to the Dojo in the bottom left corner.

Proceed inside and interact with any of the consoles, which are trading posts within the Dojo.

A list of players will pop up on the screen. Opt for the desired player, which results in sending a trade request.

You can trade when the other person accepts the aforementioned request.

Select the component or resource you wish to trade from the extensive menu, which displays all the items.

Select the Check When Ready To Trade option and then accept the exchange.

You can click Ready if you wish to go ahead with the trade (Image via Digital Extremes)

Trading is beneficial if you want some blueprints or items that you are unable to acquire despite replaying many missions. If you are facing problems in finding such items, you can refer to this guide on how to get Isos in this title.

How to execute a trade within Maroo’s Bazaar in Warframe?

You can trade in Maroo's Bazaar using the Set up Shop option (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you are looking for another method to exchange items, then you can travel to Maroo’s Bazaar on Mars. You will encounter many players roaming around in this area, with whom you can also initiate trading.

Apart from that, this market acts as a hub area where you can check out what frames other players are using. If you are new to the game and wondering which are the best Warframes, you will benefit from reading this tiered list of all frames.

You can rely on the following steps to perform trading in Maroo’s Bazaar:

Open the star chart, select Mars, and then opt for Maroo’s Bazaar.

Once there, open up Gear.

Choose the Set Up Shop option and then proceed to select the items you wish to sell to other players.

If you want to buy something from others, you can simply walk toward a player and engage in trading.

You can then confirm the transaction after finalizing the trade items.

To conclude the exchange, you and the other player must select confirm.

You must note that there might be an in-game tax involved when partaking in such transactions. One must therefore have sufficient Credits at all times. You can check out this article covering the five best ways to farm Credits.

Hildryn Prime in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Warframe continues to entice players with robust content offerings coupled with frequent events. If you are trying out this title for the first time, please refer to this guide highlighting the five things to do after the Vor’s Prize introductory quest.