  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • How to unlock the V63 Laser carbine in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero

How to unlock the V63 Laser carbine in Fallout 76 Milepost Zero

By Jason Parker
Modified Sep 03, 2024 18:46 IST
Fallout 76 V63 laser carbine
The Fallout 76 V63 laser carbine is one of the best new legendaries to hit the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Fallout 76’s Milepost Zero recently featured an update that added the V63 Laser Carbine to the game. An incredible weapon capable of some truly impressive destruction, the ability to craft this was gained in the Milepost Zero: Country Road update. If you’ve ever wanted a fully automatic laser rifle that uses nuclear energy, you will be quite happy with this weapon.

This update will be released today, September 3, 2024, and will require a full redownload of the game due to the repackaging efforts the developers are putting it through. This is to try and make the game smaller to download, instead of the 100GB+ effort it currently is. However, in the Milepost Zero: Country Road update, fans will have an amazing new legendary to make: the V64 Laser Carbine. Here’s what we know about it.

also-read-trending Trending

How to get V63 Laser Carbine in Fallout 76

The V63 Laser carbine is one of the amazing new legendaries added in Milepost Zero (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The V63 Laser carbine is one of the amazing new legendaries added in Milepost Zero (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You must complete the Unconventional Weaponry quest to make the V63 Laser Carbine in Fallout 76. Once you’ve completed this quest, you’ll receive the Unconventional Weaponry Script, which allows the creation of this weapon. This will be made available in the update from its designer, Theo. It requires access to a Weapons workbench and can be crafted at various levels. The required materials based on level can be found below.

Level 10Level 20Level 30Level 40Level 50
Aluminum x13Aluminium x14Aluminum x16Aluminum x17Aluminum x19
Gear x10Gear x12Gear x14Gear x16Gear x18
Oil x4OIl x7Oil x10Oil x13Oil x16
Screw x8Screw x10Screw x12Screw x14Screw x16
Spring x4Spring x7Spring x10Spring x13Spring x16
Steel x16Steel x18Steel x20Steel x23Steel x25

The Laser Carbine is a fully automatic laser rifle that harnesses nuclear energy instead of just using the electricity from Fusion Cells. With a large ammo capacity (150 Fusion Cells), and a tight spread, this gun will deliver for players.

It also boasts low recoil, low muzzle rise, and fantastic electric blue laser beams. However, it does not have a sight - at least it didn’t on the test servers. That may change somewhere down the line.

What’s the unique trait of Fallout 76’s V63 Laser Carbine Legendary?

The unique trait of Fallout 76’s V63 Laser Carbine Legendary weapon is that it increases Base Damage up to 100% as heat increases up to 75%. The higher the heat on this Fallout 76 legendary weapon, the more damage it will deal. Like other laser weapons, critical hits always turn foes to ash, and regular shots/kills also have a chance to do the same.

Check out our other Fallout 76 guides and news:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी