Hunter's Zenith in Diablo 4: How to get, unique effects, affixes, and more

Each class in Diablo 4 is unique in its own right, thanks to different skill sets, strengths, and weaknesses. There are two abilities that make the Druid a special class. The first is their ability to command minions, getting wolves to attack their enemies. The second is their capacity to turn into a Werewolf or a Werebear. For those who like using the Druid's transform abilities, several Legendary Aspects, weapons, and armor can complement your playstyle.

One such item is the Hunter's Zenith, a Unique Ring that reinforces the Druid's abilities. If you want to learn more about this ring, here is a guide.

How to easily get the Hunter's Zenith in Diablo 4

Finding the Hunter's Zenith requires some luck. This is because it cannot be purchased or earned as a reward. The only way to get your hands on the Hunter's Zenith is as a random drop when you slay enemies or open chests in the world of Sanctuary.

That said, this Unique Ring will not be immediately available to find at the start of your game. Before it becomes available, you will need to advance the difficulty of your game to World Tier 3.

To do this, you will need to accomplish several tasks. The first is to reach level 50 on your character and complete the story campaign. Afterward, you can access the Priority Quest named World Tier 3: Nightmare.

This is a tough challenge that requires you to conquer the Capstone Dungeon called the Cathedral of Light, found in the Fractured Peaks region, specifically in Kyovashad. Once you've completed the objectives to clear this dungeon, you can advance the difficulty to World Tier 3. Note that World Tier 2 needs to be selected as the difficulty level to start this quest.

When the difficulty setting has been advanced past World Tier 2, Unique Weapons, Armor, and Items like the Hunter's Zenith will start dropping as loot from fallen enemies and opened chests. However, since it is randomized, you may not have an easy time looking for it.

If you want to further boost the odds of finding this Unique Ring in Diablo 4, you can raise the game's difficulty to World Tier 4. This time, you must clear another Capstone Dungeon called the Fallen Temple.

Successfully conquering it will increase the chances of finding Unique Items at the cost of making the game significantly more difficult.

Hunter's Zenith effects and affixes in Diablo 4

The Hunter's Zenith is fantastic if you like relying on a Druid build that maximizes their shapeshifting abilities.

When you have the Hunter's Zenith equipped in your ring slot, you will gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf. Furthermore, your next non-ultimate Werebear Skill will cost no Resource and bear no Cooldown. Meanwhile, for the Werebear, your next Werewolf Skill will heal you for (X) when damage is first dealt.

Aside from giving you perks when you kill as a Werewolf or Werebear, this item also provides the following benefits:

Equipment Affix: +Lightning and +Poison Resistance

Affix 1: + Damage while Shapeshifted

Affix 2: + Critical Strike Damage while in Werewolf form

Affix 3: + Overpower Damage while in Werebear form

Affix 4: +Ranks to Quickshift

The Hunter's Zenith gives Diablo 4's Druid unparalleled advantages when using shapeshifting abilities and can be worth finding. If you want to see the other unique items available for all classes in Diablo 4, check out this list.

