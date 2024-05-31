Is there an Armor Cap in Diablo 4?

There is an Armor Cap in Diablo 4, and it has brought changes to many aspects of the game. Players in the highest World Tiers quickly noticed increased difficulty because enemies' levels were much higher. They have finally caught on to the news that the Armor Cap has been significantly reduced in the new season of the game. Knowing the Armor Cap in Season 4 is essential as it can save a lot of stat space on your gear at higher levels.

If you are someone who is confused about this new defense update, then this guide will explain exactly what Amor Cap in Diablo 4 is, and what to do once the cap is reached.

What is the Armor Cap in Diablo 4?

The Armor Cap in Season 4 is 9230 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Currently, the Armor Cap in Diablo 4 is 9,230, which is a significant reduction compared to the 13,000 before Season 4. Reaching this limit stops your armor from boosting through any in-game method.

Changes to the Armor Cap have caused some confusion among players, but Blizzard has given a simple explanation for it. The Armor Cap in Diablo 4 is now much lower, making endgame players focus on more varied and balanced options for leveling up their builds.

This change was made in Season 4 to make players prioritize other stats as well. Rather than just focusing on increasing armor, players should consider selecting specific aspects and modifiers that give resistance to certain types of damage.

Now, players who want more defense can improve other stats like Damage Reduction, Fortify, and Maximum Life. Elemental resistances are also stronger now.

Enemies used to max out around level 150. However, with the introduction of the Pit of the Artificers and Tormented Echoes, level 200 enemies are now more common to encounter. Simply put, many enemies will now regularly deal poison, fire damage, or other elemental damage more often. Players can easily upgrade their resistance to this damage to over 70% by using gems and other items.

While the Armor Cap has been lowered, Season 4 of Diablo 4 also brought changes to resistances. Players do not need to worry as this change came with a nerf to high-level monsters.

To get the optimal build, aim to reach the 9,230 Armor Cap in Diablo 4 quickly and then invest in other defense stats. Focus on boosting resistance to at least 50%. By using Tempering and standard gems, players can increase their defense against elemental attacks.

Your goal should be to improve damage reduction and resistance to different elements and damage types before exploring late-game areas.

