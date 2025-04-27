Is Diablo 4 cross-platform?

Diablo 4, one of the most popular ARPGs, launched to a lot of praise across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game took inspiration from other successes in the genre while adding its own flair. But a big reason behind the praise was the cross-platform support on launch, something which the older games lacked.

Diablo 4 has cross-platform support and it has made the game more accessible for players across different platforms. Being able to dive into a dungeon with friends is one of the most fun experiences players can have in an ARPG.

What cross-platform features does Diablo 4 support?

The cross-platform feature in Diablo 4 is quite extensive and isn't simply limited to the ability to play with others on different platforms. Along with crossplay, the game also features cross-progression and cross-communication.

Not only does the game allow players to invite others from different platforms, but it also enables an easy transition for those switching platforms. Having cross-progression is a huge plus for people who want to continue playing on a different platform.

D4 network options (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The best part is that players aren’t forced to use the cross-platform features. Those who only want to play with people on the same platform can turn off this feature from the settings. However, this may increase the time it takes to find party members.

What are the benefits of cross-platform?

Unyielding Flesh quest in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Playing with friends without restriction is fun and all, but having cross-platform in a game serves a much wider purpose. Most successful online games have this feature, and Diablo 4 is no exception.

Here’s how cross-platform benefits a game

Large player base: Diablo 4 launched to millions of players, but not everyone is on a single platform. Cross-platform enables the developers to combine every one in a single digital space, no matter the device they play on.

Diablo 4 launched to millions of players, but not everyone is on a single platform. Cross-platform enables the developers to combine every one in a single digital space, no matter the device they play on. Faster matchmaking: A large player base means more players looking to play, which results in faster matchmaking. Even if one platform is low on player count, it is balanced by the others.

A large player base means more players looking to play, which results in faster matchmaking. Even if one platform is low on player count, it is balanced by the others. In-game benefits: Often, MMO games increase the difficulty, XP gain, and loot drops based on the number of players in a team. Cross-platform directly benefits players in this situation.

Often, MMO games increase the difficulty, XP gain, and loot drops based on the number of players in a team. Cross-platform directly benefits players in this situation. Longevity: An online game, especially an MMO, remains alive as long as it has players. Having cross-platform support increases the lifespan of the game, even if the player count from one platform starts dropping.

