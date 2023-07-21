Is the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass worth it

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is live as fans have already started their journey through the lands of the Sanctuary to relieve it from the Malignance. With a brand new season coming into the action RPG, the first battle pass is also up for grabs. The developer included a battle pass official for quite some time, and now the players will experience its benefits.

However, this will not follow any pay-to-win model, as confirmed by the developer. Moreover, there will also be a free version of the battle pass made available for the players whenever they start with Diablo 4 Season 1.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.

Exploring the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass

Free version

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The battle pass here works based on a new system called Favor. As you progress through various quests, kill monsters, and complete tasks, you will earn Favor. You can use these to move further in your battle pass and earn some exciting rewards.

As you keep unlocking various tiers and their rewards, you will earn a new form of currency known as Smoldering Ashes, with which you can earn Seasonal Blessings to boost your XP, gold, and more.

However, as it is expected, you will earn minimal rewards with the free version. These are:

Tier 2: Artisan’s Tunic

Tier 5: Balanced Sword

Tier 12: Artisan’s Knickers

Tier 16: Survivor title

Tier 23: Artisan’s Boots

Tier 25: Balanced Dagger

Tier 35: Balanced Mace

Tier 36: Artisan’s Bracers

Tier 42: Balanced Wand

Tier 45: Banner of the Malignant

Tier 49: Eldritch title

Tier 78: Monster title

This was everything regarding the free version of the battle pass in Season of the Malignant.

Premium and Accelerated version

There are two types of Premium Battle Passes in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As it is pretty self-explanatory with the name, the premium version is not free and will contain a boatload of rewards compared to the free version. It will have many more rewards and tiers, containing cosmetics and emotes, and will help you earn Smoldering Ashes and Platinum.

The Premium Rewards in Diablo 4 battle pass are:

Tier 1: Coldiron Barding

Tier 3: Coldiron Vessel

Tier 4: Hertglow Lantern

Tier 6: Strength Test

Tier 7: Coldiron Sagaris Axe

Tier 9: Coldiron Aegis Shield

Tier 10: Coldiron Hauberk chest armor

Tier 11: Coldiron Jambiya Dagger

Tier 13: Lurking title

Tier 15: Balanced Axe

Tier 17: Watch Those Fingers emote

Tier 19: Coldiron Shear Scythe

Tier 20: Coldiron Breeches pants

Tier 21: Coldiron Lamina

Tier 26: Coldiron Headsman

Tier 27: Karamat’s Bane

Tier 29: Cage Puppetry emote

Tier 30: Coldiron Bracers

Tier 31: Coldiron Recurve

Tier 33: Coldiron Greaves

Tier 37: Dagger Tap emote

Tier 39: Coldiron Bastard Sword

Tier 40: Coldiron Casque

Tier 41: Thoughtful Examination

Tier 44: I Will End You emote

Tier 47: Talisman of the Cage

Tier 50: Awoken Coldiron Bracers

Tier 51: Coldiron Estoc

Tier 53: You Will Die emote

Tier 55: Malignant Censer

Tier 57: Gilded Coldiron Pillar

Tier 59: Malevolent title

Tier 60: Awoken Coldiron Greaves

Tier 61: Coldiron Simulacra

Tier 63: Worm title

Tier 65: Heartglow Brazier

Tier 66: Gilded Coldiron Crozier

Tier 69: I Will Rip Your Soul Apart emote

Tier 70: Awoken Coldiron Breeches

Tier 71: Coldiron Maul

Tier 73: Hero Overwhelmed Tombstone

Tier 75: Artisan’s Headwrap

Tier 76: Gilded Coldiron Guillotine

Tier 79: Die! emote

Tier 80: Awoken Coldiron Hauberk

Tier 81: Coldiron Cudgel

Tier 83: Gilded Coldiron Arbalest

Tier 85: Coldiron Rod

Tier 86: Prepare for Oblivion emote

Tier 87: Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe

Tier 89: Awoken Coldiron Casque

Tier 90: Awoken Coldiron Barding

Buying the Premium Battle Pass will cost you 1000 Platinums, which will cost $9.99 in real-life money. However, you can pay more for 20 tier-skips and the "On the Warpath" emote with the Accelerated Battle Pass, which will cost you around $25 in real-life money.

Should you get the Diablo 4 Season 1 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass?

Diablo 4 Battle Pass mechanism as shown in the game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now that we have discussed the various benefits and prices of the Season 1 Battle Pass, it is natural to wonder if the purchase would be worth it. The free version is not a bad deal, and it will be a wise choice to stick to it. Keep in mind that Diablo 4 is not a cheap game. Even if you bought the Standard Edition of the game, you must have spent $70 on it.

However, if you are interested in the various rewards and want cosmetics and Smoldering Ashes, you can buy the Premium Battle Pass. Considering the current market, $10 for a battle pass is not an exaggeration in 2023. However, we would not recommend spending $15 more on the Accerlated version as the 20-tier skips are not worth it.

Hence, as a final verdict, if you are sure about getting all the tiers available in the Diablo 4 battle pass, you should buy the Premium Battle Pass at most.