Is the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass worth it

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is live as fans have already started their journey through the lands of the Sanctuary to relieve it from the Malignance. With a brand new season coming into the action RPG, the first battle pass is also up for grabs. The developer included a battle pass official for quite some time, and now the players will experience its benefits.
However, this will not follow any pay-to-win model, as confirmed by the developer. Moreover, there will also be a free version of the battle pass made available for the players whenever they start with Diablo 4 Season 1.
Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.
Exploring the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass
Free version
The battle pass here works based on a new system called Favor. As you progress through various quests, kill monsters, and complete tasks, you will earn Favor. You can use these to move further in your battle pass and earn some exciting rewards.
As you keep unlocking various tiers and their rewards, you will earn a new form of currency known as Smoldering Ashes, with which you can earn Seasonal Blessings to boost your XP, gold, and more.
However, as it is expected, you will earn minimal rewards with the free version. These are:
- Tier 2: Artisan’s Tunic
- Tier 5: Balanced Sword
- Tier 12: Artisan’s Knickers
- Tier 16: Survivor title
- Tier 23: Artisan’s Boots
- Tier 25: Balanced Dagger
- Tier 35: Balanced Mace
- Tier 36: Artisan’s Bracers
- Tier 42: Balanced Wand
- Tier 45: Banner of the Malignant
- Tier 49: Eldritch title
- Tier 78: Monster title
This was everything regarding the free version of the battle pass in Season of the Malignant.
Premium and Accelerated version
As it is pretty self-explanatory with the name, the premium version is not free and will contain a boatload of rewards compared to the free version. It will have many more rewards and tiers, containing cosmetics and emotes, and will help you earn Smoldering Ashes and Platinum.
The Premium Rewards in Diablo 4 battle pass are:
- Tier 1: Coldiron Barding
- Tier 3: Coldiron Vessel
- Tier 4: Hertglow Lantern
- Tier 6: Strength Test
- Tier 7: Coldiron Sagaris Axe
- Tier 9: Coldiron Aegis Shield
- Tier 10: Coldiron Hauberk chest armor
- Tier 11: Coldiron Jambiya Dagger
- Tier 13: Lurking title
- Tier 15: Balanced Axe
- Tier 17: Watch Those Fingers emote
- Tier 19: Coldiron Shear Scythe
- Tier 20: Coldiron Breeches pants
- Tier 21: Coldiron Lamina
- Tier 26: Coldiron Headsman
- Tier 27: Karamat’s Bane
- Tier 29: Cage Puppetry emote
- Tier 30: Coldiron Bracers
- Tier 31: Coldiron Recurve
- Tier 33: Coldiron Greaves
- Tier 37: Dagger Tap emote
- Tier 39: Coldiron Bastard Sword
- Tier 40: Coldiron Casque
- Tier 41: Thoughtful Examination
- Tier 44: I Will End You emote
- Tier 47: Talisman of the Cage
- Tier 50: Awoken Coldiron Bracers
- Tier 51: Coldiron Estoc
- Tier 53: You Will Die emote
- Tier 55: Malignant Censer
- Tier 57: Gilded Coldiron Pillar
- Tier 59: Malevolent title
- Tier 60: Awoken Coldiron Greaves
- Tier 61: Coldiron Simulacra
- Tier 63: Worm title
- Tier 65: Heartglow Brazier
- Tier 66: Gilded Coldiron Crozier
- Tier 69: I Will Rip Your Soul Apart emote
- Tier 70: Awoken Coldiron Breeches
- Tier 71: Coldiron Maul
- Tier 73: Hero Overwhelmed Tombstone
- Tier 75: Artisan’s Headwrap
- Tier 76: Gilded Coldiron Guillotine
- Tier 79: Die! emote
- Tier 80: Awoken Coldiron Hauberk
- Tier 81: Coldiron Cudgel
- Tier 83: Gilded Coldiron Arbalest
- Tier 85: Coldiron Rod
- Tier 86: Prepare for Oblivion emote
- Tier 87: Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe
- Tier 89: Awoken Coldiron Casque
- Tier 90: Awoken Coldiron Barding
Buying the Premium Battle Pass will cost you 1000 Platinums, which will cost $9.99 in real-life money. However, you can pay more for 20 tier-skips and the "On the Warpath" emote with the Accelerated Battle Pass, which will cost you around $25 in real-life money.
Should you get the Diablo 4 Season 1 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass?
Now that we have discussed the various benefits and prices of the Season 1 Battle Pass, it is natural to wonder if the purchase would be worth it. The free version is not a bad deal, and it will be a wise choice to stick to it. Keep in mind that Diablo 4 is not a cheap game. Even if you bought the Standard Edition of the game, you must have spent $70 on it.
However, if you are interested in the various rewards and want cosmetics and Smoldering Ashes, you can buy the Premium Battle Pass. Considering the current market, $10 for a battle pass is not an exaggeration in 2023. However, we would not recommend spending $15 more on the Accerlated version as the 20-tier skips are not worth it.
Hence, as a final verdict, if you are sure about getting all the tiers available in the Diablo 4 battle pass, you should buy the Premium Battle Pass at most.