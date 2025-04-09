Is Dune Awakening on Xbox Game Pass?

With Dune Awakening arriving soon, will it be available for Xbox Game Pass users? This is perhaps one of the first questions asked these days – whether a game is coming to Game Pass. Featuring a title on Xbox’s subscription system is a great way to gain more recognition.

While we cannot definitively say whether Dune Awakening is coming to Game Pass, the likely answer is no – not at the moment, although it could in the future. However, we know that South of Midnight will be available on the subscription service, and the same goes for the upcoming Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Can you expect Dune Awakening on Xbox Game Pass?

As of now, Dune Awakening will not be available on the Xbox Game Pass, but it could be in the future. Since the survival MMO doesn’t launch until May 20, 2025, there’s still time for an announcement. Its potential availability could be based on several factors, though. Several survival games have been launched on the Game Pass, such as Valheim, Terraria, Subnautica, and No Man’s Sky.

The hope is that it will come to Xbox's subscription platform (Image via Funcom)

Even Funcom’s previous survival game, Conan Exiles, was on the Game Pass at one point before leaving it on November 30, 2024. Thus, the odds of this upcoming survival title being on the subscription service are still decent. Moreover, not all games arrive on the service at launch. We will try to reach out to both Funcom and Microsoft for more information.

Should that come to pass, we’ll update you accordingly on the possibilities of Dune Awakening being on Xbox Game Pass. However, even if it does, players will still have to purchase any of the paid DLCs that drop, though likely at a discount. Currently, they are scheduled to drop quarterly, alongside major free updates to the game.

Conan Exiles, another Funcom title, was launched on January 17, 2017, and didn’t make it to the Game Pass until 2021. It left the subscription-based platform a few years later. Thus, the same could apply to Dune. Microsoft and Funcom may wait until there’s more content before adding it to the platform. Or, it may just not be in the cards.

