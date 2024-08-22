Is weapon crafting free in Destiny 2? 

Weapons crafting is one of the most important features of Destiny 2. While Bungie added it five years after the game's release, it became a defining part of a player's game hours in just two years. The company also started to implement 'crafting' on old weapons, making the entire feature quite viable for the future.

However, weapons crafting was added alongside an expansion, making many wonder whether F2P players can access crafting without buying a single expansion.

The answer to that question is: Yes. The weapons crafting feature in Destiny 2 is free for all players. It only requires the completion of the first mission in The Witch Queen campaign, which then unlocks the Enclave relic.

Weapon crafting is free for all players in Destiny 2

The Relic in The Enclave location (Image via Bungie)

Weapon crafting is a free feature accessible to all players in Destiny 2. While it was part of The Witch Queen campaign in 2022, anyone without purchasing a single expansion can access it through the Savathun's Throne World destination, followed by the "Enclave." However, the crafting relic will be inaccessible for those who have not completed the first Witch Queen mission, "The Arrival."

The Arrival mission starting screen (Image via Bungie)

The Arrival is a free mission that can be accessed from either the Savathun's Throne World or the Quest archive from the Tower. Players may encounter a small bug, where the mission might not show on the Savathun's Throne World. Here is a quick fix to that.

How to unlock crafting in Destiny 2?

Here's what you can do to fix the bug where The Arrival mission is not showing up:

Head to the Courtyard location at the Tower, followed by the Quest Archive.

Under the "Exotics and Legacy" section, open "The Past" tab, and you can pick up 'The Arrival' mission from here.

Next, simply open the Savathun's Throne World location, and The Arrival mission node will be available.

The Arrival mission in Quest Archive (Image via Bungie)

This mission is the prologue to The Witch Queen campaign and is free for everyone. Complete the mission until the game puts you into the Enclave. Follow the marker to Ikora, where she will grant you 'The Relic' quest, and unlock the crafting feature for you. Complete this quest to unlock all the other craftable options.

Ikora at the Enclave (Image via Bungie)

To view which weapons are available for crafting, open your character screen, followed by Collections, and then 'Patterns and Catalysts.' The "Shape" section in the Relic allows you to craft a new weapon as long as you have the pattern unlocked. The "Reshape" option allows you to change any perk in a crafted weapon.

