Last Epoch LE-52 error: Potential causes and fixes

A fraction of Last Epoch players can face the LE-52 error code when trying to log into the game. This is not a crash to the desktop, nor a readily apparent hardware error that freezes the game: it simply bars you from getting into the online client of Last Epoch. Simply put, seeing the LE-52 Error code means you cannot connect to the game's servers.

The broadness of this error can often be a head-scratcher, so in this guide, we'll try to narrow down the possible reasons you're seeing the LE-52 error code in Last Epoch.

What might cause the LE-52 error code in Last Epoch?

LE-52 Error code in Last Epcoh (Image via EHG)

The LE-52 error code in Last Epoch can crop up right after the logo splashscreen of the game goes away. In other words, it appears before you have even selected any server region to check into. The nature of the error is self-explanatory: "Can't connect to Login server" - which can happen due to a few possible reasons.

The most obvious one is, of course, an issue with your network connectivity.

However, this has reportedly happened to players with an otherwise healthy connection, so another possible reason could be a VPN or Firewall blocking your connection.

A third possibility is account credentials mismatch or some error on the Steam webhelper's end—although this is extremely rare, and can be checked for easily by trying the offline client.

This error is also introduced to many users after a major update or Cycle release, so it might not be user-end issue at all.

Potential fixes to try for Last Epoch LE-52 Error

So far, there are no tried-and-tested fixes for Last Epoch LE-52 Error, since this can reportedly happen for multiple reasons. However, we do know of some troubleshooting methods that have delivered positive results for users in the past. So here are the things you should try in case of the "Can't Connect to Login Server" error:

Check if the Last Epoch servers are up

When there's a scheduled maintenance in Last Epoch, it will be announced on its socials, such as its X handle or its Forums. If there is an unplanned outage, you can check the Forums and the official Last Epoch discord channel to see if there is buzz about it.

If this is the culprit, you are lucky — because it's either a server-side bug, or a sudden server outage. All you have to do is wait for EHG to fix it, which should happen within hours if not minutes.

Check if you have anything else eating up your connection bandwidth

It seems like a no-brainer step and an obvious solution, but sometimes the problem hides in plain sight.

Check for other common connectivity blockers

The following steps are master-key solutions to any connectivity issues specific to an application or game, so they also apply for Last Epoch with its LE-52 error:

Turn off your VPN if you run any

Check if Last Epoch and Steam are added to Firewall exclusions list

Flush your DNS through command prompt

Check your connectivity through online ping-testing tools

Restart your router and see if the issue persists

Ensure there are no ISP-level blockades in your connection

Try launching Last Epoch on Offline Mode

Last Epoch does offer an Offline mode, and LE-52 presents a good ocassion to try it for troubleshooting purposes. Launch it and check whether it's also recurring on this client. If it does, that is highly unusual, because this version allegedly does not require internet connection at all. So it's time to try the next two steps.

Kill the Steam Cleint Webhelper process from Task Manager

Steam can sometimes misfire with online connectivity (Image via Sportskeeda)

Close Last Epoch, Exit Steam form system tray, and then stop the Steam Client Webhelper process from Task Manger. Steam sometimes has buggy interactions with online-only live service games, and the Last Epoch LE-52 error is known to happen as a result of runtime Steam issues.

Restart your PC

Of course this step is on an error-troubleshooting list, and for good reason. The truth is there are a number of connectivity errors that cannot be surgically targetted, and restarting your PC for good measure is a good idea to check all blindspots.

If none of these helped, it might still be a bug affecting a minority of users. As a final measure on your end, you should verify the file integrity of your Last Epoch Steam copy. If you still see LE-52 in a case where everything else seems fine, it's time send a support ticket to EHG citing a persistent case of LE-52 Error codes, and then hope for the best

