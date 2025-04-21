Best Marksman endgame build in Last Epoch Season 2 (Heartseeker)

Marksman is known for dealing insanely high bursts of damage to enemies from a distance in Last Epoch. While they aren't the most tankiest characters in the game, this specific mastery can be the go-to for players who enjoy Bow gameplay. As the name suggests, a 'Marksman' specializes in increasing damage output via critical hits, Bow damage, and other ailments.

This article guides you through the best Marksman build you can go for in the endgame of Last Epoch 1.2. Note that while multiple other builds can perform with just as potency, this guide goes deep into the new Heartseeker skill in Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Skill setup for Marksman Heartseeker build in Last Epoch S2

This Marksman build utilizes the new Heartseeker skill with the effects of Puncture, and a bit of survivability from Shurikens. This is a two-button build, where you will use the Heartseeker for damage with Icicles, and Shift for movement. The rest of the skills will be triggered with these two primary skills.

1) Heartseeker

Heartseeker skill tree (Image via EHG)

Heartseeker is your bread-and-butter for this build. You will trigger a puncture with this skill, alongside dealing continuous damage to enemies. Get Exposed, followed by Straight Through. Next, get Decimating Spike and Shadow Weaver's Grasp for more damage and Recurve chance.

Lastly, get Controlled Icicle for cold damage. We are going for cold damage, rather than other ailments, because of the limited amount of points available.

2) Puncture

Puncture skill tree (Image via EHG)

Puncture is going to be applied automatically to enemies via Heartseeker with the latter's "Straight Through" node. Take Death's Imprint and Press the Attack, followed by Timing and Debilitation.

Shift recommended tree (Image via EHG/LE tools)

Shuriken recommended tree (Image via EHG/LE tools)

For Shift, we will also be activating rotating Shurikens. Take Sleight of Hand in the Shift tree, alongside Blade Shield. Next, Bladed Armor will grant survivability. Lastly, take Molting from the Shift tree.

Lastly, specialize in Smoke Bomb, which can be used only during boss fights. Concealed in Carnage and Cleansing Steam are recommended.

How to play Heartseeker Marksman in Last Epoch: Skill rotation explained

Start fighting by using Shift. This will trigger the Shurikens for more survivability. Next, start shooting the Heartseeker skill. The Puncture's auto-trigger will activate when an enemy dies, based on the number of Recurves from Heartseeker. Hence, keep using Heartseeker at all times, alongside Shift.

During bosses, mix in a Smoke Bomb to the rotation for more damage with Heartseeker.

Best Endgame Passive tree builds for Heartseeker Marksman in Last Epoch S2

Here is the passive skill tree for the Marksman Heartseeker build:

Marksman skill tree (Image via EHG)

Follow the skill tree given above to build the Heartseeker Marksman. Regarding other trees, take Raptor's Wings, Wilderness Scout, and Outlander's Tenacity from the Falconer tree. From Bladedancer, eight points in Cloak of Shadows will be enough.

Last Epoch Endgame Marksman itemization guide

1) Best-in-slot gear to aim for Marksman Heartseeker

Reign of Winter, Mourning Frost, Troaka's Teeth, and Peak of the Mountain are all best-in-slot items for this Marksman build. One of the most important affixes is the "Critical Strike Chance/Bow Attack Speed" hybrid that must be put on the Reign of Winter.

Reign of Winter with the best Legendary affix (Image via EHG)

A T6 affix on an Exalted Bow will also work, alongside an LP 1 Reign of Winter. Getting the most value out of Critical Strike Chance as early as possible is extremely important.

2) Starter Endgame gear for Marksman Heartseeker

Any gear piece with Dexterity, Physical damage, Cold damage, and Health should be enough.

Best Blessings and Idols to use for Heartseeker Marksman in Last Epoch

Here are the recommended Blessings from each Monolith:

Shred Cold Resistance on hit: Age of Winter.

Age of Winter. Cold Damage: Ending the Storm.

Ending the Storm. All Resistances: Reign of Dragons.

Reign of Dragons. Void Resistance: The Black Sun.

Blessing from Monoliths (Image via EHG)

For Idols, the most important piece will be the Unique Throne of Ambition. The rest can make up for any resistance you are missing.

