Best Paladin endgame build in Last Epoch Season 2

Paladins in Last Epoch Season 2 have several new interactions compared to their previous versions. This specific Sentinel's mastery can become the epitome of a healer for an entire party or themselves, and dish out enough damage to comfortably shut down a pinnacle boss. Paladins are a long-running archetype in the ARPG genre, and hold several fans for their commanding playstyle.

Ad

This article guides you through the best Paladin build you can go for in the endgame of Last Epoch 1.2. While several aspects exist to make a decent build, this guide follows Javelin as the main damage skill, paired with Smite.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Skill setup for Paladin Javelin build in Last Epoch S2

Paladin's Javelin can either be used as utility or DPS. In this guide, we will use it for damage, alongside Smite. The idea is to auto-cast Smite with Javelin, and add to the Electrify DoT ailment. This can be played primarily with only one skill in the endgame, with a couple of occasional skills for movement and vuff.

Ad

Trending

Here's an overview of every skill for the Javelin Paladin build:

1) Javelin

Smite skill tree in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Javelin is the primary active skill in this build. We are going for barrage Javelins with electric damage. Take Divine Throws, followed by a point in Divine Fury. Next, convert your one Javeline to multiple projectiles from the air by taking Siege Barrage and Spiked Bombardment.

Ad

This will add six projectiles to your arsenal, with each branching out as separate Javelines to clear out enemies.

2) Smite

Smite skill tree in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Smite is your secondary damaging skill that can be auto-cast using a couple of class Adorned Idols. To significantly increase Smite's damage, take the Sacrifice and Atonement node, followed by Order of Lagon and Unbalanced Scale.

Ad

3) Symbols of Hope

Symbols of Hope (Image via EHG)

Symbols of Hope are one of the primary sources for your survival. Keep the skill equipped in one of the hotbar slots, and it should activate by itself. This build used four symbols, with each one granting a damage bonus, health regeneration, and blocking.

Ad

Lastly, you can go for any two skills according to your playstyle. However, we recommend going for Holy Aura, Volatile Reversal, and Shield Rush. Do not specialize in Shield Rush, and just use it for movement.

Holy Aura skill tree (Image via EHG)

Volatile Reversal skill tree (Image via EHG)

Both Holy Aura and Volatile Reversal provide great survivability and damage during boss fights.

Ad

How to play Javelin Paladin in Last Epoch: Skill rotation explained

Your main rotation is one skill during Monoliths, and that is the Javelin. Having Siege Barrage will allow you to throw the Javelins as projectiles from the air. To cast the Smite, get two Adorned Sentinel Idols with the affixes "Chance to cast Smite when you hit with throwing attacks."

Ad

Casting Javelin with auto-cast Smite (Image via EHG)

This should then allow each Javelin to activate a Smite. With the Javelin's Divine Fury, each Javelin breaks into two more Javelin projectiles on hit, further casting Smite on enemies. Hence, with Siege Barrage and Spiked Bombardment, you are shooting out six Javelins simultaneously. Due to the Divine Fury, each Javeline will shoot out two more projectiles, adding up to a total of 12 Javelines from one enemy.

Ad

Each Javelin can then cast a Smite.

Best Endgame Passive tree builds for Javelin Paladin in Last Epoch S2

Here is the passive skill tree for the Paladin Javelin build:

Paladin skill tree (Image via EHG)

Follow the skill tree above to optimally build the Paladin's Javelin build. For other trees, invest five points on Abyssal Endurance for Void Knight, and five points on Steel Aegis for Forge Guard.

Ad

Last Epoch Endgame Paladin itemization guide

1) Best-in-slot gear to aim for Paladin Javelin

Weaver's Gift and Code of an Erased Sentinel are the best-in-slot Unique items for this build. Try to get levels for Javelin on the Relic, alongside Critical Multiplier on the weapon. You are also looking to get as much Block chance as possible. Aside from the shield, rings and gauntlets also roll the affix.

Ad

Weaver's Will in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Coral Rings are great for health implicits, alongside a hybrid affix for Block chance and effectiveness. Lastly, get Champion Regalia and Leonin Helm for powerful implicts, with Eternal Gauntlets and Citadel Boots.

Ad

The key is to get tier 7 health affixes on every armor piece.

2) Starter Endgame gear for Javelin Paladin

Best shield with block affix (Image via EHG)

Any gear piece with armor, health, and elemental damage over time should work in the early Monolith Echoes.

Ad

Best Blessings and Idols to use for Javelin Paladin in Last Epoch

Here are the recommended Blessings from each Monolith:

Flat armor from Spirits of Fire

from Spirits of Fire Block from Age of Winter

from Age of Winter Health/Critical Multiplier/Chance to Ignite from Black Sun

from Black Sun Any resistance from Reign of Dragons

from Reign of Dragons Increased Lightning damage from Ending the Storm.

Adorned Idol with Smite affix (Image via EHG)

For idols, the two most important idols will be your Adorned Idols with "Chance to cast Smite when you hit with throwing attacks." The rest are recommended to be "Increased damage with Smite," or other resistances.

Ad

Check out our Last Epoch articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More