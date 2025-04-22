5 best Minion builds in Last Epoch Season 2

Minions are always popular in ARPGs, especially in a game like Last Epoch. They have their damage output and health, which can be built separately from the character's stats. Sometimes, players can tie in their armor stats with a few specific minions, while others follow a traditional route. Several different minions can be built across multiple masteries.

This article lists five powerful Minion builds in Last Epoch Season 2.

Manifest Armor, Fire Wraiths, and other Minion builds recommended for Last Epoch Season 2

1) Fire Wraith army, Necromancer

The fire Wraith army has stood the test of time since Last Epoch beta, and still holds up until 1000 corruption echoes. The build can be activated with two Idols that grant "Chance to summon a Fire Wraith when you cast summon Wraith" affix, along with Volatile Zombies, Dread Shade, Drain Life, and Transplant.

The primary items for this build include Aberrant's Call Scepter, Exsanguinous Body Armor, Boneclamer Barbute Helmet, Death Rattle Amulet, Last Steps of the Living Leg piece, Phantom Grip Ring, and Ambitions of an Erased Acolyte Relic.

Summon the Wraiths, apply Dread Shade followed by Drain Life, and let your minions do all the work.

2) Thorn Totems, Shaman

Totems can be classified as minions that heal allies, damage enemies, and do almost anything a player wants. One of the most satisfying Totem builds comes with the Primalist class and the Spriggan form of the Shaman mastery.

Thorn Totem from Spriggan (Image via EHG)

Spriggan's Thorn Totem can heal and dish out immense damage to enemies. To get this build going, Ferebor's Chisel Dagger and Ferebor's Ring are needed to gain critical chance for the totems. Get Legacy of the Quiet Forest, Eterra's Path, Stormcarved Testament, and Death Rattle.

3) Wraithlord, Necromancer

The Wraithlord minion is another take on the Wraith army, but only this time, players are going with one big Minion, rather than an army. The main meat of this build is the "Wraithlord's Harbour" Helmet, which spawns a Wraithlord that gains the benefits of the normal Wraithlord skill tree.

Wraithlord's Harbor (Image via EHG)

Other unique items include Exsanguinous, Death Rattle, and Last Steps of the Living. The Wraithlord's damage scales off Minion Necrotic damage. The other skills include Dread Shade and Infernal Shade on the Wraithlord while fighting, alongside Transplant for movement.

4) Manifest armor and Forged Weapon, Forge Guard

Manifest armor, much like Wraithlord, is a single minion that can provide everything for its master on the battlefield. This build can be executed for an immensely tanky playstyle against any damage source. This can be done while dishing out damage with another group of minions, known as Forged Weapons.

Manifest Armor in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Forged Weapons can also be implemented as minions alongside Manifest Armor, leading the Forged Guard class to stay back and allowing its minions to take hits and deal damage. Some key items include Death Rattle, Phantom Grip, and Code of an Erased Sentinel. Lastly, affixes such as Minion melee and physical damage should be present in Legendary gear pieces.

5) Ballista, Falconer

The Ballista Falconer is the final minion build in this list. While the Rogue class isn't known for being in the minion club of Last Epoch, the Falconer changes how a player can approach a build. Due to the mastery's "Falcon" minion, several passives provide buffs to the "minion" tag. Ballista just so happens to be a minion, gaining the benefits of any minion affix you put in the gears.

Ballista from Falconer in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Since the build works on a Falconer, the Falcon can be implemented in the build, where players can use two minions. Some recommended items include Boneclamor Barbute, Death Rattle, Uethrin's Stand of Authority, Kestrel of the Fox, Zeurial's Hunt of Acid, Melvern's Writ, two Phantom Grip rings, and Orian's Descent.

