7 best starter builds for Last Epoch Season 3

Last Epoch features a large number of builds, and selecting one can get confusing, especially after the balance changes implemented in Season 3. However, one of the best things about the game is how easy it is to respec your character and use a different build. Trying something new is the best way to find your starter build, and for that, this guide will list seven builds that are quite popular.

Many of these builds can help you zoom through the campaign, while some are even viable for the endgame activities.

Note: This is not a build guide.

Best starter builds to try in Last Epoch Season 3

Here are the seven best builds to start in Last Epoch Season 3:

1) Judgement Paladin

Bring down Judgement upon enemies (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Judgement is an all-in-one build that can act as a great league starter as well as endgame build. The skill does an AoE attack that deals DoT while also healing allies. Paired with Holy Aura and Symbol of Hope, the damage potential for this build is quite high. One drawback would be the cooldown on Judgement, which limits the mod clearing potential.

Main skills used in the build:

Judgement

Holy Aura

Healing Hands

Symbols of Hope

The build does not require Uniques to function, but having Rahyeh's Light will increase the ability to tank hits, and Transcriber's Graver will provide an easy damage bump.

2) Minion Army Necromancer

Minion Army remains strong as ever (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Minions got a massive buff in Last Epoch Season 3, making them a lot tankier and better damage dealers. The Minion Army Necromancer build provides a smooth leveling experience throughout the campaign with high survivability. While the build isn’t tuned for high-level corruption or Uber bosses, transitioning into endgame builds like Summon Abomination is easy.

Main skills used in the build:

Summon Bone Golem

Summon Skeleton

Summon Wraith

Summon Skeletal Mage

The build does not require Uniques as long as you can acquire gear with Minion Damage-related Affixes. If you still want to use them, Evolution’s End fossil amulet is the best option that drops after you complete the Lineage of a Beast. The Phantom Grip copper ring is also a great option.

3) Summon Bear Beastmaster

Bear received a major buff in Season 3 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Minion buffs weren’t limited to Necromancer and extend to the Beastmaster with multiple changes, out of which the bear stands out. Following the Season 3 changes, the Bear can now heal itself and activate the Earthquake skill every six seconds. It uses stats from your skill and deals 50% of the overall damage. In a sense, this is a hybrid build if you’re making a build around Earthquake.

Main skills used in the build:

Summon Bear

Earthquake

Warcry

Swipe

A key Unique includes Blossom of Immortal Stone, which will convert multiple damage types into Physical. It lets you focus on a single type of defense. Another helpful item is Hakar's Phoenix, which can revive a fallen companion every 10 seconds.

4) Umbral Blades Falconer

Umbral Blades is one of the best mob-clearing skills (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Umbral Blades is a popular build if you plan to speedrun the campaign. It features reasonable crowd control and single-target damage for bosses and strong enemies. The only thing this build lacks is survivability, as you may constantly be on the lookout for better armor. However, you can later transition into Ballista Falconer, one of the best endgame builds in Last Epoch.

Main skills used in the build:

Umbral Blades

Dive Bomb

Smoke Bomb

Aerial Assault

Like many starter builds, Umbral Blades Falconer doesn’t need Uniques. However, if you want to increase damage, the Phantom Grip copper ring will boost the damage dealt by Aerial Assault and Dive Bomb and will come in handy while swapping the build.

5) Summon Abomination Necromancer

Abomination rework was one of the highlights for Season 3 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Abomination is much stronger after the recent rework, and it doesn't lose health unless affected by Dread Shade. The rework removes the hassle of summoning the minion multiple times and opens up the option for providing buffs through other skills.

Main skills used in the build:

Summon Skeletons

Aura Of Decay

Bone CurseSummon Abomination

Despite the skill choice, you will need other minions like Skeletal Mage to combine and form the Abomination. In addition, the Phantom Grip copper ring and Evolution’s End bone amulet will considerably increase Abomination’s damage.

6) Warpath Void Knight

Spin to win with Warpath (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The classic spin-to-win remains one of the best builds in Last Epoch for mob clearing. Warpath saw a small buff in the Season 3 update, which provided even more endurance while channeling the skill. Mana management is the main issue with the build, so having gear with cost reduction and mana regen will help with the uptime of Warpath.

Main skills used in the build:

Warpath

Anomaly

Symbols of Hope

Abyssal Echoes

To make the build work as desired, you’ll need a couple Uniques: World Splitter axe and Nihilis amulet. Both of them provide more mana and mana regen, along with armor and skill level, which is crucial if you want to spin for a longer duration.

7) Totem Shaman

Bring a storm upon enemies with the Shaman (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Totem Shaman is one of the easiest builds for the early game that uses the Thorn and Storm Totem to deal a respectable amount of AoE damage. While the build lacks mobility, it's compensated with survivability using Eterra's Blessing and Healing Totem through Spriggan Form.

Main skills used in the build:

Summon Storm Totem

Summon Thorn Totem

Eterra's Blessing

Spriggan Form

This build has high survivability and doesn’t require Uniques. However, strong attacks can still one-shot you, especially the new Rift Beasts. We recommend getting gear with defense and resistance.

Check out our other Last Epoch guides and features

