7 best starter builds for Last Epoch Season 3

Last Epoch features a large number of builds, and selecting one can get confusing, especially after the balance changes implemented in Season 3. However, one of the best things about the game is how easy it is to respec your character and use a different build. Trying something new is the best way to find your starter build, and for that, this guide will list seven builds that are quite popular.
Many of these builds can help you zoom through the campaign, while some are even viable for the endgame activities.
Note: This is not a build guide.
Best starter builds to try in Last Epoch Season 3
Here are the seven best builds to start in Last Epoch Season 3:
1) Judgement Paladin
Judgement is an all-in-one build that can act as a great league starter as well as endgame build. The skill does an AoE attack that deals DoT while also healing allies. Paired with Holy Aura and Symbol of Hope, the damage potential for this build is quite high. One drawback would be the cooldown on Judgement, which limits the mod clearing potential.
Main skills used in the build:
- Judgement
- Holy Aura
- Healing Hands
- Symbols of Hope
The build does not require Uniques to function, but having Rahyeh's Light will increase the ability to tank hits, and Transcriber's Graver will provide an easy damage bump.
2) Minion Army Necromancer
Minions got a massive buff in Last Epoch Season 3, making them a lot tankier and better damage dealers. The Minion Army Necromancer build provides a smooth leveling experience throughout the campaign with high survivability. While the build isn’t tuned for high-level corruption or Uber bosses, transitioning into endgame builds like Summon Abomination is easy.
Main skills used in the build:
- Summon Bone Golem
- Summon Skeleton
- Summon Wraith
- Summon Skeletal Mage
The build does not require Uniques as long as you can acquire gear with Minion Damage-related Affixes. If you still want to use them, Evolution’s End fossil amulet is the best option that drops after you complete the Lineage of a Beast. The Phantom Grip copper ring is also a great option.
3) Summon Bear Beastmaster
The Minion buffs weren’t limited to Necromancer and extend to the Beastmaster with multiple changes, out of which the bear stands out. Following the Season 3 changes, the Bear can now heal itself and activate the Earthquake skill every six seconds. It uses stats from your skill and deals 50% of the overall damage. In a sense, this is a hybrid build if you’re making a build around Earthquake.
Main skills used in the build:
- Summon Bear
- Earthquake
- Warcry
- Swipe
A key Unique includes Blossom of Immortal Stone, which will convert multiple damage types into Physical. It lets you focus on a single type of defense. Another helpful item is Hakar's Phoenix, which can revive a fallen companion every 10 seconds.
4) Umbral Blades Falconer
Umbral Blades is a popular build if you plan to speedrun the campaign. It features reasonable crowd control and single-target damage for bosses and strong enemies. The only thing this build lacks is survivability, as you may constantly be on the lookout for better armor. However, you can later transition into Ballista Falconer, one of the best endgame builds in Last Epoch.
Main skills used in the build:
- Umbral Blades
- Dive Bomb
- Smoke Bomb
- Aerial Assault
Like many starter builds, Umbral Blades Falconer doesn’t need Uniques. However, if you want to increase damage, the Phantom Grip copper ring will boost the damage dealt by Aerial Assault and Dive Bomb and will come in handy while swapping the build.
5) Summon Abomination Necromancer
Abomination is much stronger after the recent rework, and it doesn't lose health unless affected by Dread Shade. The rework removes the hassle of summoning the minion multiple times and opens up the option for providing buffs through other skills.
Main skills used in the build:
- Summon Skeletons
- Aura Of Decay
- Bone CurseSummon Abomination
Despite the skill choice, you will need other minions like Skeletal Mage to combine and form the Abomination. In addition, the Phantom Grip copper ring and Evolution’s End bone amulet will considerably increase Abomination’s damage.
6) Warpath Void Knight
The classic spin-to-win remains one of the best builds in Last Epoch for mob clearing. Warpath saw a small buff in the Season 3 update, which provided even more endurance while channeling the skill. Mana management is the main issue with the build, so having gear with cost reduction and mana regen will help with the uptime of Warpath.
Main skills used in the build:
- Warpath
- Anomaly
- Symbols of Hope
- Abyssal Echoes
To make the build work as desired, you’ll need a couple Uniques: World Splitter axe and Nihilis amulet. Both of them provide more mana and mana regen, along with armor and skill level, which is crucial if you want to spin for a longer duration.
7) Totem Shaman
Totem Shaman is one of the easiest builds for the early game that uses the Thorn and Storm Totem to deal a respectable amount of AoE damage. While the build lacks mobility, it's compensated with survivability using Eterra's Blessing and Healing Totem through Spriggan Form.
Main skills used in the build:
- Summon Storm Totem
- Summon Thorn Totem
- Eterra's Blessing
- Spriggan Form
This build has high survivability and doesn’t require Uniques. However, strong attacks can still one-shot you, especially the new Rift Beasts. We recommend getting gear with defense and resistance.
