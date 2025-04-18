How to change your Mastery in Last Epoch

Masteries are an important aspect in Last Epoch builds. Players are heavily dependent on the passive points provided by their Mastery to deal increased damage or boost survivability. The latest season, 1.2, allows every player to change between their Masteries, which wasn't a feature at launch. This leads to an easy leveling process via one specific Mastery in the early game, and then switching to a different path for the late game.

Ad

This article guides you through the process of changing Masteries, and a few tips on when to switch Masteries in Last Epoch Season 2.

Changing Mastery in Last Epoch

You can select your Mastery first in the campaign, after defeating the Husk of the Elder Pannion, at the end of Chapter 2. Next, speak with Elder Gaspar in End of Time to select the Mastery you want to play. However, do not lose heart. If you do not like your chosen Mastery, you can change it at any point in the future, as Masteries aren't fixed by any means.

Ad

Trending

Purple brain icon on the map (Image via EHG)

To change a Mastery, interact with a Waypoint anywhere, and then teleport to the End of Time. Here, look for a purple brain icon on the map, leading you to Chronomancer Lerinne.

Ad

Chronomancer Lerinne in End of Time (Image via EHG)

Interacting with her will provide you with two options: Respecialize Master Point Allocations and Respecialize Mastery. Select the latter, and a window with all the available Masteries for your class will open up.

Ad

Simply select the Mastery you want to play now.

When should you change Mastery in Last Epoch?

We recommend holding off on changing your Mastery until the endgame, when you are sure to invest in a specific build. The period between the campaign and standard difficulty Monolith should be your leveling phase, when you utilize the first Mastery.

However, when you empower your Monoliths, you are looking to dive into the endgame, which is also the perfect time to switch to your desired Mastery for the build.

Ad

Check out our other Last Epoch guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More