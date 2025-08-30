How to get Seed of Ekkidrasil in Last Epoch, and its Unique effects

Unique items in Last Epoch play a vital role for transforming any regular build into an endgame rushing beast. One such item is the Seed of Ekkidrasil, a unique gladiator helmet that improves defensive capability by turning your mana pool into a shield. This late-game drop rewards survivability in the endgame of Last Epoch.

In this guide, we will break down what the Seed of Ekkidrasil is, how it works, and how to get it in the Last Epoch.

What is the Seed of Ekkidrasil?

The Seed of Ekkidrasil is a Level 84 unique gladiator helmet that grants you massive amounts of defensive buffs. This helmet doesn't just give you a simple stat boost, it allows part of the incoming damage to be redirected to your mana pool, creating a buffer before any damage is done. The Unique item synergizes with Endurance and has a low chance to negate any incoming damage, making it perfect for builds with a high mana pool that require survivability options in the endgame of Last Epoch.

Overall, the Seed of Ekkidrasil is a fantastic choice of gear that turns your build tanky and increases the chance of survival in high corruption zones.

Modifiers and unique effects of the Seed of Ekkidrasil

The Seed of Ekkitrasil's unique effect turns your mana pool into a damage buffer (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Seed of Ekkidrasil Unique Helmet comes with some of the best unique modifiers in the game, making it highly valuable.

Implicits

+130 Armor

Modifiers

+(40 to 64) Mana

(8% to 20%) increased Mana Regen

(20% to 28%) of Damage Dealt to Mana Before Health

(40% to 56%) of Endurance applies to all damage dealt to mana

(4% to 8%) of Maximum Health gained as Endurance Threshold

+(40 to 64) Health

(4% to 8%) chance to take 0 Damage when Hit

These effects make the Seed of Ekkidrasil a much better defensive helmet that creates its own hybrid defense mechanic by turning your mana pool into a shield that acts as a buffer to all incoming damage. The damage dealt to the mana pool is enhanced by its Endurance Scaling. With the added Health and Endurance Threshold, the unique items turn you into a tank without requiring serious investment in defensive stats.

How to get the Seed of Ekkidrasil in Last Epoch

The Seed of Ekkitrasil is not a world drop and can only be acquired by defeating Aberroth or Uber Aberroth (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Seed of Ekkidrasil can only be gained by defeating Aberroth, a pinnacle boss that requires you to progress through specific questlines and echoes.

Source: Aberroth or Uber Aberroth (Threshold of Eternity Woven Echo)

Drop chance: 38.1% (host drop only)

Location: Alter of Oblivion (Shattered Road)

To unlock the encounter with Aberroth, finish the Forgotten Knights questline and defeat all 10 Harbingers. Once that’s done, spend a Harbinger’s Eye at the Altar of Oblivion location to access the portal to Aberroth’s Arena.

You can access Uber Aberroth through the Threshold of Eternity Woven Echo, but it is a much tougher challenge. The Woven Echo can be acquired from normal Aberroth (guaranteed drop) and can be used in your Echo Web, but it requires a minimum of 500 Corruption.

If you are only farming for the Seed of Ekkidrasil, it's best to farm regular Aberroth, since Uber Aberroth is an extremely tough enemy to tackle if you are not running an optimized build.

Builds that can utilize the Seed of Ekkidrasil in Last Epoch

This Unique helmet is best suited for classes and archetypes that naturally have a massive mana pool to utilize from its defensive benefits.

Almost all Mage archetypes have a huge mana pool and mana-regen capability, making them the best candidate for the Seed of Ekkidrasil. Both Lich and Warlock archetypes are hybrid builds with sustainable mana pools as well as high Endurance thresholds that can use the Seed of Ekkidrasil. If you run a spell-heavy Paladin or Forge Guard build, the Seed of Ekkidrasil is a fantastic choice to increase your tankiness.

The downside of this unique helmet is that it's late-game locked, requiring Level 84 and fighting a pinnacle boss. While getting LP3 or LP4 is quite unrealistic, LP1 and LP2 drops can feel underwhelming at the late game stage, making general helmets a much more stable and favorable choice of gear. But if you're using the Seed of Ekkidrasil, it's best to have a massive mana pool and high mana regen for quick recovery.

