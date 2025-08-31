Last Epoch: Best Totem Shaman endgame build (Season 3)

The Totem Shaman in Last Epoch is a tanky build that sustains itself by spamming healing spells with the Spriggan Form and Spriggan Summon, while Storm Totems act as the primary damage dealer. Unlike most other summon-based builds, the Totem Shaman acts as a caster, calling in auto-targeting totems (Storm and Thorn) to deal continuous damage while it sustains itself from Spriggan.

Using uniques like Stormcarved Testament, Bones of the Ancestral Pack, Phantom Grip, and Julra’s Obsession, the Totem Shaman build grants massive damage ceiling and survivability. It is variable from early-leveling to endgame boss hunting and high corruption monoliths.

In this guide, we explain how to craft the Totem Shaman build in Last Epoch, what skills you need, and which items work best for it.

Pros and cons of the Totem Shaman

Pros

Auto-targeting capability makes it easy to play.

Layers of defenses make it super tanky.

Sustainable mana generation allows for smoother casting loops.

Strong AoE and single-target damage make it versatile.

Cons:

Requires specific items like the Stormcarved Testament to work optimally.

Needs a live companion to keep up sustainability.

Lacks immunity skills, making it dependent on summons.

Skill setup for the Totem Shaman in Last Epoch Season 3

Totem Shaman is built around permanent Spriggan Form and auto-casting Storm Totems to deal tremendous amounts of damage (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

1) Spriggan Form

Spriggan Form is your primary transformation skill for this build. This spammable skill grants you a new set of skills and turns your Mana into Rage. Healing Totem becomes your primary mechanism for Health Regen, which is further enhanced by the Guardian of Nature node.

2) Summon Thorn Totem

These totems fire thorns at nearby enemies. They are now improved with more damage output against rares and bosses with the Titan’s Bane node. The Thorn Totem acts as a fantastic sustaining skill, restoring mana when the totem dies or is unsummoned.

3) Summon Storm Totem

The build revolves around spending the majority of time using the Spriggan Form. You can auto-cast Storm Totems by using the Stormcarved Testament without changing back to human form. Thanks to the Unmatched Storms node, Storm Totems now cast Storm Bolts from Gathering Storms. You can summon a Thunder Totem when you have five active Storm Totems.

4) Gathering Storm

For the Totem Shaman build, the Gathering Storm skill acts as a buffing mechanism for the Storm Bolt’s damage output. Passives like Excited Bolts, Jolting Strikes, and Lightning Strikes Twice enhance the behavior and damage of the Storm Bolts.

5) Summon Spriggan

You get a ton of buffs from summoning the Spriggan. It's one of the best sustaining skills for the Totem Shaman. It offers increased spell damage output and extra healing from Healing Aura from passives like Aura of Loyalty and Aura of Kinship. Creeping Vines passive grants your Spriggan the ability to cast Ensnaring Roots that lock targets at its location and deal increased physical damage.

How to play the Totem Shaman in Last Epoch Season 3

Gameplay loop

Summon the Spriggan companion before you transform into one.

Enter Spriggan Form and maintain it for as long as possible.

Spam Healing Totem to continuously restore, keep up Rage generation, and trigger Spiked Totems.

Storm Totems will proc automatically from the Storcarved Testament. Keep at least five totems active to benefit from Thunder Totem.

Make sure to keep Rage high while in Spriggan Form.

The Spriggan companion must be kept alive for continued buffs.

Use the Foot of the Mountain God to benefit from reduced mana cost and endurance buffs.

Best Passive setup for the Totem Shaman in Last Epoch Season 3

Primalist base

Primal Medicine: Your minions deal increased damage - using potions also heals your minions.

Your minions deal increased damage - using potions also heals your minions. Hunter’s restoration: You have 10% increased health, and every 3 seconds, your next restores your health up to 40.

You have 10% increased health, and every 3 seconds, your next restores your health up to 40. Elder Branch: You and your totems deal +5 damage. The damage bonus is tripled when using an axe as the weapon.

You and your totems deal +5 damage. The damage bonus is tripled when using an axe as the weapon. Cornered Beast: While you are below 35% health, you take 20% less damage. Also, when you are left in low health, you gain 75% increased damage output for 5 seconds.

Shaman Mastery

Shamanic Infusion: You gain up to +8 additional attunement. Both you and your minions have up to 8% increased physical, cold, and lightning penetration.

You gain up to +8 additional attunement. Both you and your minions have up to 8% increased physical, cold, and lightning penetration. Silent Protector: You and your totems have up to +200 increased armor and up to 24% increased mana regen.

You and your totems have up to +200 increased armor and up to 24% increased mana regen. Tempest Form: You and your minions have a chance to shock enemies on hit.

You and your minions have a chance to shock enemies on hit. Ancestral Speed: Your totems have up to 35% increased attack and cast speed and a 35% chance to gain Haste for 3 seconds after directly summoning a totem.

Beastmaster tree

Ursine Strength: You have additional strength up to +8, and you take up to -16% less damage from nearby enemies.

You have additional strength up to +8, and you take up to -16% less damage from nearby enemies. Boar Heart: You gain Aspect of the Boar for 5 seconds when you use a traversal skill or evade, which grants 30% increased bleed duration and reduces incoming damage by 15%.

You gain Aspect of the Boar for 5 seconds when you use a traversal skill or evade, which grants 30% increased bleed duration and reduces incoming damage by 15%. The Chase: You and your companions have a 4-second Immunity duration after getting revived.

Druid tree

Spirit Warden: When you directly cast a spell, you regain its mana or rage cost as health.

When you directly cast a spell, you regain its mana or rage cost as health. Wind in the Leaves: You and your minions gain +15% increased attack and cast speed. You also get 10% increased movement speed in Spriggan form.

Itemization guide for the Totem Shaman build in Last Epoch Season 3

The Totem Shaman relies heavily on the Stormcarved Testament unique to auto-cast Storm Totems (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

1) Seed of Ekkidrasil (Helmet)

Implicits

+130 Armor

Modifiers

+(40 to 64) Mana

(8% to 20%) increased Mana Regen

(20% to 28%) of Damage Dealt to Mana Before Health

(40% to 56%) of Endurance applies to all damage dealt to mana

(4% to 8%) of Maximum Health gained as Endurance Threshold

+(40 to 64) Health

(4% to 8%) chance to take 0 Damage when Hit

Best prefix

T7 [x] to Summon Storm Totem

T7 increased Damage for Totems

2) Evolution's End (Amulet)

Implicits

+(2 to 6) to All Attributes

(3% to 10%) increased Movement Speed

+(4% to 15%) to All Resistances

Modifiers

+(1 to 2) to Level of All Skills

40% increased Minion Damage

When a hit leaves a Boss or Champion below 40% health, you summon a Rift Beast for 15 seconds (40-second cooldown)

The Rift Beast summoned has the same Evolutions as the Rift Beast that dropped this item

Best prefix

T7 increased Minion Damage

T7 Chance to Shock on Hit

3) Tempest Maw (One-Handed Axe)

Implicits

+28 Melee Damage

+(14 to 28) Lightning Melee Damage

+(7% to 14%) Lightning Penetration

Modifiers

+(17 to 21) Lightning Melee Damage

+(17 to 21) Lightning Spell Damage

(-6 to -3) Mana Cost for Totems

+(3 to 6) Strength and Attunement

When you summon a totem, you also summon 4 Storm Sprites around the totem (6-second cooldown)

Best prefix

T7 Minion Spell Damage

T7 Minion Melee Damage

T7 Minion Bow Damage

4) Wall of Nothing (Body Armor)

Implicits

+220 Armor

Modifiers

(10% to 16%) chance to take 0 Damage when Hit

+(60 to 185) Ward Decay Threshold

+(60 to 185) Endurance Threshold

(60% to 85%) of Endurance Threshold added as Ward Decay Threshold

+(60 to 70) Ward per Second

Best Prefix

T7 to Gathering Storm

T7 increased Area for Area Skills

T7 Minion Melee Critical Strike Chance

5) Bones of the Ancestral Pack (Off-Hand Catalyst)

Implicits

+(8 to 14) Intelligence

+(2% to 6%) Spell Critical Strike Chance

Modifiers

+(1 to 2) to Level of Minion Skills

When a minion hits an enemy, you have a (7 to 12)% chance to gain a stack of Ancestral Pack (1 second cooldown) (Ancestral Pack stacks last 7 seconds, and there is no maximum number of stacks)

Each stack of Ancestral Pack grants 4% more damage, 3% increased attack and cast speed, and 2% increased cooldown recovery speed. (The damage modifier is multiplicative with other modifiers, including with other stacks of Ancestral Pack.)

When you gain a stack of Ancestral Pack, so does your highest level minion (Your highest level minion is the minion from the specialised skill with the highest skill level. If multiple minions have the same level, then the closest to you is chosen.)

When you gain a stack of Ancestral Pack, you gain a Ward equal to (77 to 123)% of your Endurance Threshold

+(123 to 200) Ward Decay Threshold

+(77 to 123) Endurance Threshold

Best prefix

T7 increased Minion Damage

T7 Chance to Shock Attackers

6) Phantom Grip (Ring)

Implicits

(25% to 50%) increased Critical Strike Chance

Modifiers

+(1 to 2) to Level of Minion Skills

+(1% to 2%) Critical Strike Chance

+(2% to 4%) Minion Critical Strike Chance

(4% to 8%) increased Mana

+(4 to 8) Melee Necrotic Damage for Forged Weapons

(8% to 25%) increased Forged Weapon Duration

The Stats on your Gloves apply to your Forged Weapons at (64 to 100)% effectiveness

Best prefix

T7 increased Minion Damage

T7 Attunement

7) Legacy of the Quiet Forest (Belt)

Implicits

+5 Potion Slots

Modifiers

+(90 to 245) Armor

+(30% to 45%) Void Resistance

+(30% to 45%) Poison Resistance

+(30% to 45%) Poison Resistance while Transformed

+(15 to 20) Rage gained every 3 seconds while in Spriggan Form

Best prefix

T7 Ward Gained on Potion Use

T7 chance to Cleanse All Ailments on Potion Use

T7 increased Lightning Damage

8) Silvafrond (Ring)

Implicits

(5% to 35%) increased Minion Damage

(5% to 35%) increased Minion Health

+(5% to 35%) Minion Critical Strike Multiplier

Modifiers

When you directly cast Summon Vines, you are teleported to the target location (This causes Summon Vines to count as a Traversal Skill. Using a Traversal skill puts all other traversal skills on cooldown, and traversal skills' cooldowns do not recover while you are using a traversal skill.)

+6 Seconds Cooldown Duration for Summon Vines

100% Increased Vines Summoned when you directly cast Summon Vines

Summoned Vines are immune to Poison

(20% to 30%) Increased Attack and Cast Speed for Summoned Vines

Best prefix

T7 increased Minion Damage

T7 Attunement

9) Julra's Obsession (Gloves)

Implicits

+80 Armor

+(30% to 45%) Void Resistance

Modifiers

+(5% to 40%) Cold Resistance

+(5% to 40%) Lightning Resistance

+(3 to 10) Spell Damage

Stats on this item also apply to your minions (Attributes on minions have no effect.)

Best prefix

T7 increased Critical Strike Chance

T7 Mana

T7 Chance to Shred Armor on Hit

10) Foot of the Mountain (Boots)

Implicits

+35 Armor

(8% to 10%) increased Movement Speed

Modifiers

+(14% to 28%) Endurance

+(6 to 12) to All Attributes

Gain 1 stack of Mountain's Endurance each second while not moving (up to 3) (All stacks are lost when you move)

-2 Mana Cost per stack of Mountain's Endurance

100% of Dodge Rating converted to Endurance Threshold while you have at least 1 stack of Mountain's Endurance

Best prefix

T7 increased Movement Speed

T7 increased Minion Damage

T7 Minions teleported around you after you use a Traversal Skill

11) Stormcarved Testament (Relic)

Implicits

+(36% to 44%) Physical Resistance

Modifiers

+6 Spell Lightning Damage for you and your Totems

+12% Lightning Penetration for you and your Totems

+(60 to 94)% Shock Chance for you and your Totems (Grants a chance to Shock on Hit)

+(36 to 44)% Lightning Resistance for You and Your Totems

+(60 to 94) Mana

12% Chance to summon a Storm Totem on hit (8-second cooldown)

+6 Attunement

Best prefix

T7 Mana

T7 [x] to Spriggan Form

T7 increased Damage While Transformed

Best Blessings and Idols for the Totem Shaman build in Last Epoch Season 3

Blessings give builds that extra edge they need to reach their peak in the endgame of Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Blessings

Grand Winds of Oblivion (The Black Sun) - 80% increased Critical Strike Chance

Grand Chaos of Lagon (Ending the Storm) - 100% increased Lightning Damage

Grand Allure of Apathy (Reign of Dragons) - +100% Chance to Slow on Hit

Grand Bulwark of the Tundra (The Age of Winter) - 55% increased Armor

Grand Body of Obsidian (Spirits of Fire) - +320 Armor

Idols (Stat priorities)

8% increased Minion Cast Speed

+10 Minion Spell Damage

30% increased Damage for Totems

+3 random Totems teleported to your location after you use a traversal skill

20% Increased Shock Duration

+70 Endurance Threshold against Shocked enemies

+40 Armor While Transformed

3 Rage gained per second while Transformed

The Totem Shaman is an extremely versatile and well-balanced build in Last Epoch Season 3. The build becomes an auto storm-casting powerhouse with the Stormcarved Testament unique while staying in Spriggan Form. This allows the build to thrive in both map clearing and boss melting capabilities.

So if you want to play a caster-type primalist build with massive healing and sustainability while being capable of devastating damage, the Totem Shaman is the ideal build for you.

