Last Epoch max level: What is the highest level you can be?

The maximum level is something all Last Epoch players hope to achieve as it defines their potency and allows them to unleash their highest potential. You can strengthen your character by exploring dungeons, crafting powerful gear, and battling formidable bosses in the action RPG. The game offers 15 subclasses and over 120 skill trees, so there's a lot to try out.

Whether you're just starting out or nearing the endgame, you might be wondering what the highest level in the game is. Here's everything you need to know about the max level in Last Epoch.

What is Last Epoch's max level?

The max level you can reach in Last Epoch is 100 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Players often wonder about the highest level they can reach in Action RPGS. In Last Epoch, the maximum level your character can reach is 100, and once you hit this level, you can't go up any further. However, it is important to note that although this is the current limit, it could change with future updates.

It's also essential to understand that this level cap applies only to your character's base level. In addition to your character level, you'll also be working on leveling up specific skills and mastering different classes.

To help you understand the categories better, here's a breakdown of how leveling works in Last Epoch:

Your character's base level increases by earning XP from any activity in the game.

To level up a specific skill, you need to earn XP by using that skill.

Mastery Class levels up by investing points in their Passive trees in the skill menu.

Each Mastery Class has a cap of 25 levels.

Skill levels can reach a maximum of 20, but specific gear affixes can raise this cap.

Reaching the max level in Last Epoch requires you to earn a lot of experience points. Here are the rewards you'll receive as your Base level increases:

Gain +5 Health and +1 Health from Potion Use per level.

Gain one Passive point for each level gained after reaching level 3.

Unlock Specialization slots for Skills at levels 4, 8, 20, 35, and 50.

Unlock certain skills depending on your Class.

It might take some time to reach the max level in Last Epoch. It’s hard to say how long it takes to reach level 100 because this will heavily depend on your character build. On average, it may take around 60 to 70 hours to hit the level cap. However, players with strong builds might be able to achieve it in less time.

While leveling from one to 70 is relatively straightforward, progressing from level 70 to 100 is challenging because it is hard to get sufficient XP. The endgame content is more challenging than the early quests. To level up quickly, you'll need to focus on completing quests to unlock new areas and bosses, defeating monsters for XP, and using Experience Shrines whenever possible.

