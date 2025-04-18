Last Epoch: Should you pick Circle of Fortune or Merchant's Guild in Season 2?

Whether you go for the Circle of Fortune or the Merchant's Guild defines how you can build your character in Last Epoch Season 2. While one faction allows you to customize your drop rate in the endgame, the other allows you to purchase a powerful item from another player without hassle. However, they both have pros and cons, and should be selected while keeping a few things in mind.

This article will guide you through choosing between the Circle of Fortune and the Merchant's Guild in Last Epoch Season 2.

What does the Circle of Fortune and the Merchant's Guild offer in Last Epoch Season 2?

Before making the decision, it is better to know the exact use of the two factions. Let us start with the Circle of Fortune. If you are looking for an approach that allows you to hunt for loot in the endgame, then Circle of Fortune is for you. This faction allows players to gain increased chances of dropping T7 affixes, idols, unique pieces, and a lot more.

Circle of Fortune prophecies in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

However, the Circle of Fortune does not guarantee a specific affix or a unique piece that might be the key to your build. For example, your build requires multiple skill levels and a specific, unique weapon. While the Circle of Fortune will increase the drop rate of items with T7 affixes, it still depends on how your luck drops something specific.

Merchant's Guild (Image via EHG)

On the other hand, the Merchant's Guild allows one player to list their items for sale, and another to buy them in exchange for Favor and Gold. The market system also has an in-depth filtering system to search for the exact affixes on an item. The faction also trivializes farming for a scarce, unique item, as it can be easily picked up from the market.

However, the prices are completely player-driven, leading to ridiculous pricing of some of the basic items in the game.

Should you choose the Circle of Fortune or the Merchant's Guild in Last Epoch Season 2?

At the end of the day, it depends on how you want to play the endgame and build your character.

Do you like spending time hunting for monsters and boosted drop rates for your loot as a solo player? Then you should go for the Circle of Fortune.

Do you want to pick up rare uniques and powerful affixes without depending too much on your luck? Then you should go for the Merchant's Guild.

Circle of Fortune or Merchant's Guild (Image via EHG)

That said, there's something else you may want to consider. Last Epoch Season 2 introduced a special Weaver passive tree that further enhances your loot in the Echoes. Stacking these passives with the Circle of Fortune can yield great results. Hence, if you have to choose one for Season 2, go with Circle of Fortune.

