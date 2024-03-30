Last Epoch: What does the Endurance stat do?

In Last Epoch, Endurance is important in enhancing your character's defense and survivability. It is a defensive stat tied to your character's Health pool. When your Health drops below the Endurance Threshold, Endurance kicks in to reduce the incoming damage you receive, including damage over time effects.

Every player starts with a base Endurance of 20 percent, with an Endurance Threshold equal to 20 percent of their maximum Health. For example, if the latter is set at 60, and the former is at 20 percent, any damage you take once your Health falls below 60 will be reduced by 20 percent. It's like having a protective barrier around you when things get tough.

This article covers more details about Endurance in Last Epoch.

How does Endurance work in Last Epoch?

Endurance can increase your Defense and Survivability in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

It's important to note that there is a cap on Endurance in Last Epoch, set at 60 percent. However, there's no limit to how much you can increase your Endurance Threshold, which means increasing your Threshold Health value provides additional flexibility in fortifying your defenses.

Many people mistakenly believe that the stat only works when your Health is below the Endurance Threshold. But that's not how it is.

If your Endurance is higher than the Endurance Threshold and you take a hit that drops your Health below that threshold, the former only mitigates the portion of the damage that falls below the latter.

Let’s say your Endurance Threshold is set at 1,000 Health, and you have 50 percent Endurance; any damage you take below this threshold will be reduced by 50 percent. This synergy between Endurance percentage and Threshold Health creates a formidable defense mechanism that can significantly increase your character's survivability.

Increasing your Endurance in Last Epoch can be challenging, requiring specific tier-five suffixes on your gear. You can boost your Endurance through various in-game mechanics, such as skills, passives, and gear enhancements.

While having damage reduction once your Health hits the Endurance Threshold can be beneficial, it also comes with risks. That’s why players might prefer to focus on other defensive aspects like maximizing Health or acquiring damage reduction bonuses from mitigations, armor, or resistances.

Moreover, enhancing your Endurance defensive layer involves increasing your Endurance percentage and boosting your Endurance Threshold. While increasing your Endurance percentage directly reduces the damage you take, raising your Endurance Threshold provides additional buffer health, further strengthening your defense.

Understanding Endurance and making it stronger can help you in Last Epoch. By improving it, you can make your character tougher and better equipped to handle whatever challenges come your way.

Check out our other articles on this topic:

PvP tier list || PvE tier list || How to use rank transfer || How to use Warbands ||