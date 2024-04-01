Last Epoch: Where is The Sanctum of The Architect?

The Sanctum of The Architect in Last Epoch is referenced in a quest objective that you receive upon purchasing any Prophecies from the Circle of Fortune faction. This objective involves defeating Architect Liath within this Sanctum. However, the game doesn't reveal the exact whereabouts of this place.

With the main campaign spanning multiple timelines, pinpointing the location of The Sanctum of The Architect in Last Epoch can prove challenging.

This article will guide you in locating The Sanctum of The Architect in Last Epoch and completing your Circle of Fortune Prophecy.

How to get to The Sanctum of The Architect in Last Epoch?

The Temple of Lagon in The Isle of Storms (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and FalsePrelate/YouTube)

The Sanctum of The Architect in Last Epoch is located on The Isle of Storms during the Divine Era, which becomes accessible in Chapter 8. This archipelago lies on the western fringes of Eterra.

Here are the steps to reach The Sanctum of The Architect in Last Epoch:

To reach The Sanctum of The Architect, you must fast-travel to The Temple of Lagon and journey through multiple zones. Since the former lacks a fast travel point, the latter serves as the nearest teleportation point.

From The Temple of Lagon, head south and navigate through a series of hallways until you reach the exit leading to The Temple of Depths .

. Journeying northeast from The Temple of Depths will eventually lead you to The Sanctum of The Architect.

How to get to Architect Liath in The Sanctum of The Architect?

Architect Liath in The Sanctum of The Architect (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and FalsePrelate/YouTube)

Heading straight after reaching The Sanctum of The Architect in Last Epoch will take you directly to Architect Liath.

The Sanctum of the Architect is a level 53 zone teeming with hostile creatures that primarily utilize Lightning attacks. Therefore, bolstering your defense against this type of damage is crucial for mitigating the dangers in this area. Crafting in Last Epoch can help you increase your Lighting Resistance through affixes.

How to defeat Architect Liath?

Architect Liath will unleash a barrage of AoE attacks around your character, primarily dealing Lightning damage. When Liath teleports, she'll move in a clockwise direction, starting from the north.

Position yourself at each corner of the arena and inflict damage on her. Since there are no HP gates in this encounter, most endgame builds shouldn't face much difficulty defeating Liath within a few seconds.

The Enigma Prophecy for the Circle of Fortune (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and FalsePrelate/YouTube)

Killing the boss will complete The Enigma Prophecy for the Circle of Fortune in Last Epoch and increase your rank and reputation within the faction.

