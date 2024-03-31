5 games to try out if you like Last Epoch

There are a few games that share similarities to Last Epoch in gameplay mechanics. These titles are ideal for you if you're a fan of ARPGs or like exploring intricate worlds filled with lore and adventure. These games also boast unique and exclusive features, offering a fresh experience, especially if you played the first Cycle in Last Epoch. From dynamic combat systems to deep character customization options, there's something for every Last Epoch fan.

Five best games to try if you like Last Epoch in 2024

1) Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is a stunning ARPG in 2024 (Image via Wolcen Studios and TheLazyPeon/YouTube)

After a successful kick-starter campaign, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem was released on February 13, 2020. It has undergone significant changes since its launch, bringing in several new gameplay features and quality-of-life improvements.

Wolcen introduces a unique classless system, which allows players to utilize any available weapons to build a character according to their preferred archetype. This system allows for flexibility, enabling mages to wield greatswords, although their effectiveness in combat hinges on your chosen build.

Its emphasis on storytelling through voiced cutscenes and a fully customizable transmog system set it apart from other titles in the genre, providing an engaging experience often lacking in ARPGs. It is certainly one of the best games to try if you like Last Epoch.

2) Grim Dawn

Grim Dawn is an apocalyptic fantasy ARPG (Image via Crate Entertainment)

Grim Dawn was released on February 25, 2016, by Crate Entertainment. Since its release, it has seen significant updates in the form of three expansions: The Crucible, Ashes of Malmouth, and The Forgotten Gods. The highly anticipated upcoming expansion, Fangs of Asterkarn, is slated for release sometime in 2024.

One notable feature of Grim Dawn is its Dual Class system, which allows players to mix any of the six unique classes with different modifiers and skills. This feature synergizes with other gameplay systems, including the items and equipment system. This greatly enhances build diversity and skill variety. It is another game to play if you like Last Epoch.

3) Lost Ark

The new Breaker Class in Lost Ark (Image via Amazon Games)

Lost Ark borrows elements from multiple genres to create a unique gaming experience. While its combat mechanics resemble those found in other ARPGs with top-down perspectives, its character progression loop and endgame content primarily follow the gameplay systems typical of MMORPGs. This includes features such as raiding and power scaling, which heavily rely on item levels.

A new Breaker class was recently introduced to the game. Alongside this new class, plenty of additional content like Legion Raids, story quests, and gameplay systems will be added in an upcoming update. With all these new features, Lost Ark is among the best games to try, especially if you like Last Epoch.

4) Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo II: Resurrected is a remastered version of the legendary original that holds the status of being the Godfather of all ARPGs. It's among the best games to try in this genre. While its predecessor, Diablo, established the genre's foundations, Diablo II truly captivated gamers worldwide due to its exceptional quality, depth in gameplay, and impressive graphical fidelity.

Ressurected faithfully recreates the essence of the original game while enhancing its graphics with a wealth of intricate details woven into the world. Moreover, the captivating cutscenes from its main storyline, steeped in elements of gothic fantasy, have been meticulously remade for this iteration.

5) Path of Exile

Path of Exile was released over a decade ago on October 23, 2013, and has since witnessed numerous seasons, each introducing a wealth of endgame content, gameplay systems, and quality-of-life improvements. Similar to Last Epoch, Path of Exile also underwent an early access phase during its Open Beta and experienced a highly successful launch.

Today, Path of Exile is often regarded as one of the best ARPGs, offering a diverse range of builds and endgame systems that provide unparalleled engagement and freedom of customization.

While Last Epoch streamlines its core systems and maintains depth in gameplay mechanics, Path of Exile takes it a step further. It comprises gameplay systems that are so complex that they satisfy even the most dedicated 'spreadsheet gamers.' If you enjoy Last Epoch, Path of Exile is the best game to try.

