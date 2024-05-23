Living Water in No Man's Sky, explained

Living Water in No Man's Sky is a rare item in the game that falls under the Curiosity category. Curiosities are a type of item that is usually required in specific missions or sometimes used as an ingredient in blueprints. The name Living Water has been derived from the Portuguese word ‘Água-Viva’ which means Jellyfish. The derivation becomes obvious as this intriguing item is obtained from an apparent jellyfish.

This article will discuss everything there is to know about this exotic item Living Water in No Man's Sky.

What is Living Water in No Man's Sky?

Living Water (Image via Hello Games)

Living Water is a type of Glassy Indeterminance introduced in the game during the No Man’s Sky Living Ship update on February 19, 2020. Its value is a mere 1616 units, however, it has a very specific use as an ingredient which makes it super valuable. Living Water is described in-game as:

"Unusual surface interactions cause this liquid to quickly split into small, perfect, spheres. Light refracted through one such sphere splits into colors beyond description."

Read on to find out about the location and use case of Living Water in No Man's Sky.

Also read: No Man's Sky: 5 things the game doesn't tell you

Where to find Living Water in No Man's Sky?

Child of Helios in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Living Water can only be procured from Child of Helios which is a rare deep space object resembling a glowing jellyfish but massive in size. While an encounter with the Child of Helios is left up to chance, it is possible to force this encounter during the Starbirth mission.

Every encounter with the Child of Helios awards you with 150x Living Water. If kept in the inventory slot, this Living Water then triggers multiple encounters with the Child of Helios when you use the pulse drive. This can yield a large quantity of Living Water which can be sold for up to 242,400 units.

How to use Living Water in No Man's Sky?

Living Ship in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

The only use of Living Water apart from trading is to use it as an ingredient to craft Impossible Membrane. This Impossible Membrane requires 100x Chromatic Metal, 1x Hypnotic Eye, and 150x Living Water to craft. This membrane is a bionic skin of tightly woven fiber with micro-organisms embedded within it. The skin can regenerate endlessly making it ever-lasting.

The Impossible Membrane can then be used as a biochemical construct to design a Living Starship. Living Ships are one of the best types of ships in No Man's Sky making Living Water extremely valuable if you intend to get a Living Ship during your playthrough.

That covers everything you need to know about Living Water. For more No Man's Sky news and guides, check out our other articles below: