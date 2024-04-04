5 major changes introduced in Palworld April 4 update

The highly anticipated Palworld April 4 update has landed, bringing a wave of exciting new features and gameplay tweaks that will revolutionize the way you interact with the vibrant world in the game. Whether you're a seasoned Pal tamer or a curious newcomer, this patch promises to significantly enhance your experience.

From fresh mechanics that add depth to befriending and utilizing your Pals, to expanded content that broadens the world's horizons, the Palworld April 4 update offers something for everyone. Dive in and discover the five major changes that will have you rethinking your Palworld strategies and igniting your adventures anew.

Major changes in Palworld April 4 update

1) Raid battles and Raid bosses

The Palworld April 4 update introduces the first-ever Raid Boss battles in the game. Summon powerful Raid Boss Pals like the newly introduced Bellanoir, using special slabs at the Summoning Altar. While capturing Raid Bosses isn't possible, defeating them rewards players with Eggs containing rare Pals. Test your skills and teamwork by tackling these behemoths, but be warned - the Extreme versions are said to be incredibly difficult.

2) New items and mechanics

Bellanoir can aid in medicine production for recovery (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The update introduces a variety of new items that enhance gameplay. Recovery Meds provide a slow health regeneration option for your Pals, keeping them in top form during exploration and battles.

For the more assertive player, the update introduces the ability to force Pals to cancel their break and head back to work by picking them up and throwing them at facilities. This measure can be used to maximize productivity, but make sure your Pals get regular breaks to maintain their SAN (sanity) and working conditions in Palworld.

3) Climate-specific armor changes

Heat-resistant armor in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Palworld April 4 update brings a welcome change to heat and cold-resistant armor. Various armor pieces now have minimum heat and cold resistance, allowing you to wear a single set comfortably throughout the day and night.

No more scrambling to ditch your heat-resistant gear as the sun sets - explore freely with the peace of mind that your armor provides some baseline protection against the elements, no matter the time of day.

4) Resource gathering changes

Kelpsea will now drop Pal Fluid when kept in the Ranch (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Palworld's new update from April 4, 2024, streamlines resource gathering with exciting new Pal abilities. Kelpsea can now produce Pal Fluids, a valuable resource likely used in crafting or taming, directly at your ranch. Similarly, Dumud can churn out High-Quality Pal Oil, another potentially crucial resource.

For those who rely on metal ores, the ability to reduce their weight while riding Surfent Terra makes resource collection significantly easier. And to sweeten the deal, Astegon now brings in a larger haul of ore deposits, maximizing your mining efficiency. These changes promise a smoother and more productive ranching experience.

5) Mercy Hit passive

The powerful Jetragon can greatly benefit from this passive (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Mercy Hit Passive is a game-changer for Pal tamers who prioritize capturing wild creatures. Introduced in the Palworld April 4 update, this passive acts as a safety net, preventing your Pals from accidentally delivering the final blow that would kill the target monster.

Instead, any attack from a Pal with Mercy Hit will leave the wild creature with a sliver of health (1 HP) - the perfect opportunity for you to throw your capture Sphere and secure the addition to your Pal collection. This is especially helpful for rare or powerful creatures, where intense battles can lead to frustration if your overzealous Pal accidentally wipes them out.

No more frantic micro-management or last-minute Sphere throws - Mercy Hit ensures your capture attempts have a much higher success rate, allowing you to focus on battling strategically and building your dream Pal team.

With the introduction of Raid Bosses, new gameplay mechanics, and a focus on both exploration and resource management, the Palworld April 4 update injects a shot of adrenaline into the vibrant world of the game.

So, grab your Pals, equip your (now climate-friendly) armor, and dive into the exciting new world of Palworld. Remember, with the Mercy Hit passive on your side, building your dream Pal team just got a whole lot easier. Check out this article for more details on the patch update.