Martyr's Retribution updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Martyr's Retribution is the final returning weapon from the Dawn season in Destiny 2. The Solar Wave Framed Grenade Launcher joins Perfect Paradox and Breachlight, all with new perk combinations that cater to the new sandbox. This weapon was also the first Wave Framed Grenade Launcher in the game, which makes it even more important for Bungie to grant it its deserving spotlight.

This article lists the best perks of the Martyr's Retribution Special Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 in 2024.

Martyr's Retribution PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Martyr's Retribution PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

The following perks are recommended on Martyr's Retribution for PvE:

Linear Compensator for increased Stability, Velocity, and Blast Radius.

High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed from the weapon.

Heal Clip for Cure x2 buff after reloading on kill.

Incandescent for a Solar explosion on kill and spreading Scorch stack on adjacent enemies.

These perks are meant to be used in a room full of mobs, as clearing away minor enemies in endgame content can be challenging. The Wave Framed Grenade Launchers can be used against powerful enemies too, with perks such as Auto-Loading Holster and Vorpal Weapon.

Other utility perks such as Demolitionist for Grenade energy, or damage perks such as Desperate Measures are great for the weapon.

Martyr's Retribution PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Martyr's Retribution PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

The following perks are recommended on Martyr's Retribution for PvP:

Quick Launch for increased Velocity and Handling.

High-Velocity Rounds for more projectile speed.

Auto-Loading Holster for auto-reloading the weapon after being holstered.

Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

The Vorpal Weapon is also a great perk against Guardians with active super abilities. Using the Wave Framed Launchers in PvP can be tricky, so it is always recommended to have a primary weapon ready to clear things up. The usual gameplay loop is to deal massive damage with a Wave Framed weapon first, and then follow it up with a primary to finish the target off.

How to get Martyr's Retribution in Destiny 2?

Unlike the other seasonal weapons in Episode Echoes, the Martyr's Retribution cannot be crafted as it is a re-issued gear piece from the past season. This weapon will be available for focusing from Failsafe at the HELM, or can be gained as a drop from seasonal activities in Echoes.

