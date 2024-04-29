Menasting in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

You should get your hands on Menasting in Palworld as it is one of the better Pals for combat. It has access to Ground- and Dark-type moves like Stone Cannon, Nightmare Ball, and Rock Lance, which can be extremely handy. Furthermore, the impressive stats and Passive Skills make it worth getting a Menasting in Palworld.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about Menasting in Palworld, including its location on Palpagos Island, the item drops, breeding combinations, and more.

Where to find Menasting in Palworld

A look at Menasting in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

As of writing, Menasting can be found in two locations on Palpagos Island:

This Pal spawns as a Level 44 Alpha Boss in the Dessicated Mineshaft Dungeon. You can locate this dungeon in the northern regions of the desert biome. The exact coordinates are 515 and 101.

This monster can sometimes spawn in Wildlife Sanctuary #2. The spawn is not guaranteed, so you might have to go back and forth till you encounter Menasting in Palworld’s Wildlife Sanctuary #2.

How to catch Menasting in Palworld

Menasting is a high-level Pal and you will not be able to catch it with regular Spheres. So, you must unlock powerful Spheres like Ultra and Legendary Spheres to increase your catch success rate.

Furthermore, you need to have powerful Pals to lower Menasting's HP in Palworld. Using Lifmunk Effigies to increase your catching power can also increase your odds of successfully capturing this Pal.

If you are not comfortable fighting a Level 44 Menasting, you can try your luck with lower-level ones in Palworld's Wildlife Sanctuary. If you want to catch one there, you must be prepared to face other strong Pals. You will also run into NPC law enforcement personnel with strong weapons. So, it is advisable to keep a low profile while you are in the sanctuary.

Having a flying mount for sanctuary expeditions will make life easier for you as you can move in and out of the location with ease. Also, you can travel around the sanctuary to reset Pal spawns if you don’t find the one you are trying to catch.

How to breed Menasting in Palworld

You can breed the following Pals to get Menasting in Palworld:

Bellanoir and Penking

Bellanoir and Cinnamoth

Bellanoir and Grintale

Bellanoir and Azurobe

Bellanoir and Wumpo Botan

Bellanoir and Elphidran Aqua

Bellanoir Libero and Penking

Penking and Blazamut

Mossanda and Shadowbeak

Mossanda and Paladius

Mossanda and Necromus

Mossanda and Jetragon

All Menasting skills in Palworld

Menasting is a great Pal to have in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This Pal comes with the following skills:

Partner Skill: Steel Scorpion

Steel Scorpion Active Skills: Sand Blast, Poison Blast, Shadow Burst, Stone Cannon, Nightmare Ball, Rock Lance, and Dark Laser

Sand Blast, Poison Blast, Shadow Burst, Stone Cannon, Nightmare Ball, Rock Lance, and Dark Laser Passive Skills: Artisan, Ferocious, Burly Body, Work Slave, Eart Emperor, and Lord of the Underworld

Also read: Grizzbolt in Palworld

All Menasting item drops in Palworld

This rare creature can drop the following items after you kill or catch it:

Coal

Venom Gland

If you defeat the Alpha Boss, you will get the following items:

Ancient Civilization Parts

Coal

Legendary Refined Metal Helm schematic

Precious Claw

Venom Gland

All Menasting Work Suitabilities in Palworld

Menasting can do a wide array of tasks. It is skilled at Lumbering (Level 2) and Mining (Level 3).

Check out some more Palworld guides: