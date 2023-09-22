5 MMORPGs with the steepest learning curves

MMORPGs offer immersive virtual worlds with adventures galore. Certain games listed here can be quite challenging and may not suit those new to gaming due to their complex gameplay. Nonetheless, newcomers who are persistent and patient can gradually master these digital environments. Although the popularity of these games may have varied over time, they maintain devoted player communities and ongoing developer support.

In this article, we will give you an overview of the five that have the most daunting learning curves.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Eve Online, Civilisation Online, and the other three MMORPGs with the steepest learning curves

1. Eve Online

Eve Online (Image via CCP Games)

EVE Online's vastness is awe-inspiring, boasting 7,800 star systems to explore. The game witnessed the colossal Battle of B-R5RB, a 21-hour, history-making conflict. However, newcomers must tread carefully. This MMORPG demands hundreds of hours to progress from novice to expert.

The initial learning curve is steep, requiring extensive time devoted to understanding the game's intricacies. Even the basic gameplay necessitates navigating numerous pop-ups and information panels.

Surviving beyond a few seconds in the ruthless EVE universe mandates years of practice and a comprehensive grasp of game mechanics. In essence, success hinges on unwavering dedication and encyclopedic knowledge.

EVE Online offers a massive and challenging experience, exemplified by epic battles like the Battle of B-R5RB. Yet, it's a universe only accessible to those who invest substantial time and effort, creating a continuous test of skill and tenacity. Good luck to those who embark on this formidable journey.

2. Civilization Online

Civilisation Online (Image via XLGames)

Civilization Online, a renowned name in the turn-based strategy video game realm, has held its throne since its debut in 1991 on PC. With five sequels, numerous expansions, and availability across multiple platforms, it has consistently stood as the genre's pinnacle.

For newcomers, the game's comprehensive tutorial becomes an indispensable guide throughout gameplay. Without it, they'd be adrift, clueless about the intricate mechanics, strategies, and directions, making this strategic empire-builder a formidable challenge to master.

Even veteran players, rooted in the series since its inception, grapple with each new installment's expanded complexities. With every expansion, the game layers on more intricacies, keeping even the most seasoned strategists on their toes. Victory in Civilization isn't a one-size-fits-all concept; it hinges on your chosen path.

3. Final Fantasy XI

Final Fantasy XI (Image via Square Enix)

Initially, FFXI may not have been your first choice, as many of its features were tailored for the PS2 audience. You may have observed players immersing themselves in FFXI for weeks, but grasping its essence can be somewhat challenging.

Features like Linkshells, the necessity of partying for progress beyond the early levels, the unique silent auction system, and party combat dynamics may seem unconventional.

While the familiar "holy trinity," "quests," and "missions" still exist, the game primarily caters to Final Fantasy enthusiasts rather than traditional MMORPG players. Additionally, be prepared for a somewhat complex chat system, which can be a learning curve.

As you embark on your FFXI journey, remember that it might not immediately captivate you. Understand that many features were designed for the PS2 audience, but it has found a devoted playerbase. While it has its own unique mechanics, it's a realm built for Final Fantasy fans more than MMORPG veterans. Brace yourself for the occasionally challenging chat system.

4. Darkfall

Darkfall (Image via Big Picture Games)

As a newcomer, you'll quickly notice a dedicated group of Darkfall players passionately supporting the game, even in the face of criticism. There's no intention here to dive into that debate. The focus is on highlighting that Darkfall will challenge your preconceptions about traditional MMORPGs. From its controls to the user interface, Darkfall takes an unconventional approach.

While many players may expect the typical fantasy MMORPG experience when they log in, Darkfall offers something quite distinct. It's a throwback to the hardcore MMORPG days of the past.

Although it may not cater to everyone's preferences, it undeniably possesses a dedicated fanbase. If you're a novice, you're bound to seek guidance on a multitude of facets when you first enter the game, including combat, PvP strategies, economic insights, and the realm of political dynamics.

5. Pirates of the Burning Sea

Pirates of the Burning Sea (Image via Flying Lab Software)

Navigating Pirates of the Burning Sea requires embracing its complexities. While some criticize its avatar combat, the real challenge lies in mastering the game's varied mechanics.

The tutorial offers a starting point, but expect to rely on your initiative and possibly seek help from the gaming community or a guild. Understanding the game's deep crafting and trade systems will take time. The in-game economy varies across servers, adding complication.

Ship combat, a central aspect, demands careful consideration of ship type, wind conditions, ammunition, boarding strategies, and more. The game's theme might attract you but be prepared for a learning curve. Embracing the journey means gradually uncovering the layers of gameplay, and while Pirates of the Burning Sea may have its flaws, conquering its complexities is a rewarding adventure.

These MMORPGs present a combination of intricacy and sophistication that can provide both enjoyment and occasional annoyance. They cater to individuals seeking a substantial challenge and are prepared to commit the necessary time and dedication for proficiency, rather than being suitable for more casual gamers.