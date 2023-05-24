5 MMORPGs to try out if you like playing Destiny 2

MMORPGs, or massively- multiplayer online role-playing games, allow players to assume characters of their choice and play individually or with others in a shared environment. The narratives are set in a fictional world where everyone loots and shoots to proceed in the game, although some exceptions exist. Given the nature of the game, players can interact with others, giving rise to a gaming community.

Destiny 2 is very popular and one of the best MMORPGs out there. From its story to gameplay to the final reward system, it keeps you hooked. Developed by Bungie in 2017, Destiny 2 is a free-to-play shooting game where you can engage in PvE and PvP activities. It may be the best in its genre, but some rivals in the market are equally good, if not better.

Diablo 3, Borderlands 3, and more MMORPGs that are as good as Destiny 2

1) Destiny 1

Destiny 1, the first of its series, is naturally the closest game to Destiny 2. Developed by Bungie, it can be categorized as an MMORPG set in a fictional world where you can participate in PvE and PvP activities. You assume the role of protectors known as Guardians, whose only responsibility is to protect Earth's last remaining city against invasion from alien races.

You will be given many options in terms of race, class, and gender. The game owes its popularity to an immersive storyline and engaging gameplay. Destiny is also popular due to its cooperative nature, which allows players to engage with their friends. Moreover, the game also gives you access to various updates and expansions over time.

2) Halo 5: Guardians

Halo 5: Guardians is the ninth edition of the popular Halo series developed by 343 Industries. It takes place approximately eight months after the events of Halo 4. Like Destiny 2, this one is also a looter shooter. Much like a standard MMORPG, players can participate in PvP activities.

You can either assume the role of the Master Chief Petty Officer John -117 or Spartan Jameson Locke. Its combat system feature, multiplayer gaming aspect, and constant upgrades and expansions make it a value-for-money acquisition.

3) Diablo 3

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo 3 is the third installment of the popular Diablo series that uses the hack-and-slash genre. It also boasts an isometric graphics engine, giving the game a three-dimensional effect. The entry is set in the Sanctuary approximately twenty years after Diablo 2.

The story revolves around a fallen star who later turns out to be a person with zero recollection of his past. The rest of the narrative forms the backdrop of the game. Players are particularly attracted to its fast-paced combat system, immersive storyline, and character specifications.

4) Warframe

Developed by Digital Extremes, Warframe is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online role-playing game. In the game, the players control a race of ancient warriors called the Tenno who have woken up on Earth after a long sleep and have zero recollection of their past.

They find themselves against different communities in the solar system whom they must now fight. This, like many other MMORPGs, is also a looter-shooter. The magnitude of its cinematic quests, the combat system, the occasional upgrades in arms and ammunition, game modes, and the surrounding environment fascinate gamers. Fans of Destiny 2 are drawn to this game due to the stark similarities between the two, making it a good alternative.

5) Borderlands 3

Developed by Gearbox in 2019, Borderlands 3 is an action role-playing game set approximately seven years after its predecessor. It is set on the planet Pandora which is believed to contain huge amounts of wealth left behind by Eridians.

In the game, you must complete certain quests or missions to move forward. It is a typical first-person looter shooter where players can go solo or team up with others. When you play with other members, you can collectively upgrade your skills and also obtain pieces of equipment.

Echoing the creativity of Destiny 2, players are particularly fascinated by its gameplay experience, endgame content, character specifications, and environment in general.

