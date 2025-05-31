Monsters & Memories will hold four open playtest sessions throughout this year

Monsters & Memories, an upcoming MMO inspired by the classic, 2000s era MMOs, will be hosting a series of open playtest sessions throughout 2025. As someone who was already deeply obsessed with MMOs around this point in time, I’m very excited to try and get hands on with Niche Worlds Cult’s upcoming game. Thankfully, the wait time won’t be very long because the first playtest session is coming in June 2025.

As the year goes on, Monsters & Memories’ open playtest sessions will get longer, giving players more time to dive into the game to see how development is going. With so many free-to-play MMOs on the market right now, it’s interesting to see a game planning for a subscription-based system instead.

Monsters & Memories to host four playtest sessions throughout 2025

Monsters & Memories revealed on their Discord back on May 28, 2025, that a series of open playtest sessions were on the way throughout the year. This is a lead-in to their planned Early Access, which is scheduled currently for Q1 2026. Fans of the older-style MMOs, like EverQuest, and the earliest days of World of Warcraft will certainly be interested.

We can't wait to see what this fantasy world has in store for us later this year (Image via Niche Worlds Cult)

It’s also important to note that these dates are tentative, and could change, if the need arises. It’s still exciting to see something like this come to life, and if you’re interested, the dates are below:

Tentative playtest session dates

June Playtest: Friday, June 27th - Sunday, June 29th, 2025 (3 days),

Friday, June 27th - Sunday, June 29th, 2025 (3 days), July Playtest: Wednesday, July 23rd - Sunday, July 27th (5 days),

Wednesday, July 23rd - Sunday, July 27th (5 days), September Playtest: Monday, September 1st - Sunday, September 7th (7 days),

Monday, September 1st - Sunday, September 7th (7 days), November Playtest: Saturday, November 1st - Monday, November 10th (10 days)

This indie title began with discussions on what it would be like to create an old-school, smaller-budget fantasy MMO with modern tools. A slower, more meaningful system, where leveling is supposed to feel rewarding, it should be a fun experience. It’s a fascinating project, and it’s certainly one that I’m curious about.

I played EverQuest, MUDs, Ultima Online, and other MMOs in the early 2000s, so I’m definitely someone this game is marketed towards. I’m looking forward to trying it out, and hopefully it will reach other people who have a fondness for that style of online game. The Monsters & Memories open playtest sessions are coming soon, and I hope to be a part of them.

