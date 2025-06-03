Most fun The Slormancer builds to try, ranked

The Slormancer features multiple unique skills and a lot of weapon choices across all three classes. However, a few skills are much more fun to use compared to others. Fun does not mean the skills need to have the best possible damage or clear time, although each skill in the game can be very powerful depending on the build.

This article will try to rank three of the most fun Slormancer builds you can try right now. Since the game allows easy respec, you can always go back to the build you were playing if things don't work out.

Most fun builds in The Slormancer

The Slormancer features three classes, which is why this list contains the most fun builds from each class. The ranking is based on how fun they feel playing compared to each other.

3) Arcane Clone Mage

Kamehameha! (Image via Slormite Studios)

The Mage has a variety of good skills in The Slormancer, but nothing beats your clone shooting Ray of Obliteration. The skill generally requires you to hold down the ability button to channel the beam. However, one of the passives will spawn a clone which will do the job for you.

The interesting thing is, using Arcane Commander will give you two more clones through the passive skills from support skill. Once you activate it, three clones will start firing Kamehameha beams.

As for the skill, there are many passives that reward you for activating overdrive damage. We recommend you make Overdrive Chance and Overdrive Damage a priority on gear. Additionally, investing attribute points in Fury and using Overdriving Staff will ensure additional damage.

Evasion and mana are important stats for Mage (Image via Slormite Studios)

If you are having survival issues, use the support skill to cast a barrier in front. Similar to Ray of Obliteration, this skill can also be held to keep the barrier active. Note that channeled skills will require a decent amount of mana regeneration in The Slormancer.

Since you are investing in Fury, getting evasion and damage reduction across armor is also very beneficial. Stacking evasion will increase dodge chance, while damage reduction will lower the blow, if they do manage to hit you.

2) Invincible Void Arrow Huntress

Void arrow can deal massive damage (Image via Slormite Studios)

Huntress is a character that starts with very low defenses in The Slormancer. So how does she become someone who can tank some of the hardest content? The answer to that is maxed damage reduction and evasion.

In order to do that, you’ll need to pick up the Mist Walker specialization. The support skill for this specialization features a mastery called Armor of Illusion, which converts 60% of armor into evasion.

Investing into toughness at Rank 15 will convert 25% of the armor into elemental resistance. As a result, you only need to stack as much armor as possible, which will directly increase both evasion and elemental resistance.

Defense and offense for Huntress (Image via Slormite Studios)

But evading isn’t going to defeat enemies, and this is where your primary and secondary skills shine. Void Arrow features a passive, allowing arrows to apply a debuff called Wormhole. Killing enemies with this debuff will delete the closest non-boss enemy to them.

You can charge the skill to shoot up to five arrows at once. Arrow Shot can also Fork and even bounce after hitting walls and enemies. Using both of these together will create a flurry of arrows across the entire screen.

1) Meteor Whirlwind Knight

Spin to win with Knight (Image via Slormite Studios)

Dropping massive boulders from heaven on enemies is a sight worth seeing, and our trusty Knight makes it a reality. Thanks to the combination of Haphazard Champion specialization, Whirlwind and Big Fury Sword, you are extremely lucky.

The Knight has a special ability called Astral Retribution, which will drop a sword on enemies when triggered. If your luck is at 100, you’ll summon a meteor. To make this a meteor shower, you’ll need a few things.

The Ascension skill provides a passive which gives you a 50% chance to trigger a second meteor. Lucky hit will allows you to roll a skill multiple times. Meaning, if the meteors get a lucky cast, they can drop multiple times, creating a shower of massive boulders.

Whirlwind ensures regular Astral retribution trigger (Image via Slormite Studios)

You can also increase the chance to trigger Astral Retribution, by using Whirlwind and Big Fury Sword. Whirlwind features a mastery called Omnislash, which will ensure Astral Retribution on hitting eight enemies in a single rotation.

This won’t be a problem as you’ll be using the Grappling Hook to pull everyone close. Big Fury Sword makes your skill damage lucky, which can turn your swords from Astral Retribution into meteors.

