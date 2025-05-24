The Slormancer: Endgame progression guide 

After completing the story campaign of The Slormancer, you’ll be able to access board in front of the castle containing Adam Nostrus’ Trials. These are a list of activities you have to complete to progress further towards the final boss fight. To complete these, you’ll need to do endgame activities from Expeditions. These are available at Almerolis who is also standing in front of the board.

This guide will go over each of the activity and how you’ll progress through the endgame.

All Endgame activities and progression in The Slormancer explained

Endgame activities in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

After completing the campaign, you have three endgame activities. These are the Battlefield, The Slorm Temple, and The Great Forge. Achieving certain tasks in each of these are required to complete the Trials.

The Battlefield will be available from the start, but you’ll need to talk to Olorin for accessing The Slorm Temple, and Cory Ironbender to unlock The Great Forge. Once these activities are available, start progressing the first Trial.

Named The Realm of Adreart, this Trial Requires you to complete a list of tasks across the first three Expeditions. Here’s a complete explanation and what you need to do to complete the required tasks.

Battlefield

Battlefield will provide Elder Slorn in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

The Battlefield is an endless area where your only objective is to close breaches, and occasionally defeat bosses. This is a great place to farm Reapers and collect Elder Slorm which is required to enter all other endgame activities.

Two of the starting objectives in the Trial are related to this activity. Defeat a total of 15 bosses and reach 50 influence. The best way to complete this is entering in the Battlefield Journey mode under the Choose Your Adventure option.

Closing breaches increases influence, and the best strategy here is to go for regular breaches. Skip chaos breach because they take time to complete. Additionally, don’t fight enemies between breaches except elites, as they drop Elder Slorm.

After every few rooms, you’ll fight with a boss who can be easy or hard depending on the Wrath Level selected before entering. Every portal allow you to continue or finish the run.

The Slorm Temple

Slorm Temple will provide Pure Slorm in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

The Slorm Temple is a quick activity that gives you limited time to complete a level. The encounter will get intense with each floor, as you are always racing against time to clear all rooms before the Keeper awakens.

Entering the temple costs Elder Slorm, acquired through the Battlefield. This area is also where you acquire Pure Slorm and Ultimatums. Pure Slorm is used to upgrade various aspects of the game including, Ultimatums, Elder Slorm capacity, and more at Olorin.

When entering the temple, you’ll have to travel through multiple room and defeat all the enemies spawning. In between rooms, the temple security will also activate various traps. Completing Floor 10 will give you Infinite Wisdom for increased XP gain, and 20 will reward you with Indisputed Speed that increases movement speed.

If you want to complete the Trial related task, upgrade the first Ultimatum to Level 3. Choose the one you need as per the situation; equipping them will disable relate affix bonus on your gear.

The Great Forge

Each wave in The Great Forge increases risk and reward (Image via Slormite Studios)

The third and the final activity, The Great Forge, is where you find Reaper Runes. This is likely the most time-consuming activity to complete a task for the Trial.

Entering the forge requires Elder Slorm which will lead you to a room with Cory Ironbender. The objective is to survive as many waves as possible. The enemies inside the forge do not drop anything, but completing each wave will start filling up your loot chest with different items.

The rewards from each wave range from regular upgrade items to Spirits which are used to upgrade Runes, increase Reaper Affinity, and purchase a Reaper called Fate-Crusher.

To acquire Reaper Runes, defeat the siege leader, who only spawns once each run. The spawn chance increase according to the current wave count. Once you get a Rune, upgrade it to Level 3 to complete the task.

Completing Adam Nostrus’ Trials

Board containg Adam Nostrus’ Trials in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

The first two trials given by Adam Nostrus are a push for you to increase your power. These are essential gameplay loop that equip you with gear and item crafting materials to take on the final endgame activity and defeat the final boss of the game, Ohm Agad.

Below are the objectives for first Trial:

Reach a total of 50 Influence

Defeat 15 Battlefield bosses

Reach Level 50

Get a Slorm Reaper to Level 50

Reinforce an item to Level 6

Upgrade an Ultimatum to Level 3

Upgrade a Reaper Rune to Level 3

Most of these can be completed through the early endgame activities. After you complete the first Trial, it may take you some time to move on to the next one. During this time, increase your level and Reaper level as much as possible.

A good way to level up is to equip Ultimatum of Infinite Wisdom and heading to The Mage Academy to complete the chaos breaches in Temppopotamus’ Bastion. This is a one-minute rum which grants a lot of XP.

Here are the objectives for second Trial:

Defeat the Temple Keeper at Floor 50

Complete 100 waves in a row at Wrath 3+

Defeat Adam Nostrus, King of Fashion

Reach Level 75

Find 12 Reaper Runes

You can take on these tasks at any level, but it is advised to be above Level 90 or even reaching 100 before taking on these bosses.

Remember Adam Nostrus, the NPC who gave you Ancestral Stones in exchange for boss clothes? He’ll use abilities from all the bosses during the fight. After defeating him, you’ll get your final Ancestral Stone.

The Netherworld and Adam Nostrus’ final Trial

Netherworld map in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

After completing the first two trials and defeating powerful bosses from previous endgame activities, you’ll unlock the Netherworld. This activity will also be available in Expeditions and reward you with Nether equipments.

These are some of the most powerful equipments that can reach up to Level 120. Along with that, you can graft stats you want to make the perfect item you want. However, acquiring them is also a long grind.

The Netherworld contains Warlords as bosses, each with its own area. Defeating these bosses will reward you with legendary gear, but can also give you Nether Gear, which can be crafted to Level 120.

These items are required if you want to min-max your build and see how strong your build can become. One special thing about Nether Gear is you can Graft Pure Stats on them using other items.

The final Trial by Adam Nostrus requires you to defeat all the Warlords at least once. If you've done that, consider yourself ready to take on the final boss, Ohm Agad. This marks the end of the game. and it's up to you to continue your grind or star a new character.

