New Aspects announced for all three classes in Destiny 2

Destiny 2's three core playable classes will be getting new Aspects added to their Light subclass. Six months after the release of a new expansion, the community is getting a set of new abilities to play with. Releasing core Aspects with a season launch calls for a significant change in the meta, as players are expected to come up with new builds around them, alongside newly released Exotic armor pieces and weapons.

Bungie confirmed in their recent TWID blog post that the new Aspects will be added with the arrival of Episode Heresy on February 4, 2025. Additionally, each aspect is briefly discussed, which we have covered below.

Note: Some notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Three new Aspects are coming in Destiny 2 Episode Heresy

Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks are getting new additions to their Light subclass in Destiny 2 Heresy. The new Aspects will be added to the Void subclass of Hunters, and Arc subclasses of Titans and Warlocks. Here's what players can expect:

On the Prowl: Hunter class, and Void subclass

Hunter class, and Void subclass Storm's Keep: Titan class, and Arc subclass

Titan class, and Arc subclass Ionic Sentry: Warlock class, and Arc subclass

Fans of the Solar subclass, unfortunately, will have nothing new to work with, except for maybe a few Exotic armor pieces. In any case, all three of these new Aspects will have utility for their respective classes. Here's a summarized version of how these Aspects work:

On the Prowl:

Entering Invisibility marks an enemy as a priority target for an entire team. Defeating priority targets creates a cloud of smoke that weakens the enemies while making you and your allies invisible when passing through it.

Upon defeating these priority targets, everyone gains bonus reload speed and stability, alongside granted grenade, melee, and class-ability energy.

Storm's Keep:

Casting your class ability grants some Bolt Charge stacks to everyone in a fireteam. While behind the Barricade, everyone gains stacks of Bolt Charge over time, with any weapon damage discharging max stacks of Bolt Charge.

Ionic Sentry:

Defeating targets with Arc abilities or weapons charges up an Ionic Sentry. The Grenade ability will be replaced with an Arc turret that can blind on impact and send out lightning bolts, chaining nearby enemies and granting stacks of Bolt Charge when it defeats them.

Episode Heresy is scheduled to be released on February 4, 2025, alongside multiple other changes to the core Destiny 2 sandbox.

