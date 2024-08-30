Bungie announces a temporary 'Sword' event in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 will host a 'Sword' event scheduled for the first week of September. Players can expect this mini-event to occur within the PvE side of things, allowing everyone to use the weapon type more than the normal usage rate in the game. Swords are considered a potent weapon for boss DPS, especially inside Raids or Dungeons. However, the upcoming event might allow players to use the weapon type in other roles.

The event was confirmed in the TWID (This Week In Destiny) blog post on August 29, 2024. Bungie mentioned that the 'Sword' event will start on September 3, 2024, and will be active until September 10, 2024. The weapon type will regenerate ammo for the whole week, and the company will add Seasonal challenges tied to Swords during this time as well.

'Sword' event coming to Destiny 2 in early September

The 'Sword' event will focus on ammo regeneration more than anything else. Players using any Sword in the game will receive consistent Heavy ammo. Hence, this event won't apply to Ergo Sum, a Special ammo Sword. Here's what Bungie had to say regarding the event:

"Starting September 3, all Swords in the Heavy Ammo slot will regenerate ammo for a whole week, that is, until reset time on September 10. We want you to have some extra fun while wielding a blade, but not so much that it trivializes raids or competitive game modes."

"So, your Swords will have effectively infinite Heavy ammo in Seasonal content, Strikes, Nightfalls, Gambit, the Relic game mode in the Crucible, and Legend and Master Lost Sectors."

Regarding the Destiny 2 endgame, only the Legend and Master Lost Sectors will allow players to have Sword ammo regeneration. Raids, Dungeons, or competitive Crucible will not have this modifier active.

However, this is a great opportunity for anyone to run the most challenging version of a Lost Sector, and get the rewards in the pool.

Four new Seasonal challenges will also be added, all tied to Swords. Players can choose to run in activities with additional ammunition on Swords, and gather EXP from these challenges simultaneously.

