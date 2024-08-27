Destiny 2 PvP rewards can now be farmed from Private matches

Destiny 2 PvP private matches will now drop rewards upon completion. Exclusive rewards tied to the game mode were associated with public matches, with private ones only present for practice and scrimmages between friends or professional players. However, the more casual side of the community, those who do not prefer PvP, can now choose to participate in a short private match and reap the rewards.

Currently, players can tune into private matches with friends or solo, and get all the associated rewards. Bungie claims it implemented these changes with the launch of The Final Shape, meaning these features have already been in the game for quite some time now.

Crucible Private matches can drop Destiny 2 PvP rewards

Any private PvP game mode in Destiny 2 has a chance to drop rewards such as Crucible armor pieces, weapons, Exotic Catalysts in a ritual pool, or a currency of an active annual event.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Bungie's Destiny 2 team recently took to Twitter to "remind" the players of this hidden feature they implemented in the game with The Final Shape. They stated the following:

"PvP can be tricky, no matter your skill level. We've added Crucible rewards to Private Matches to give you a slightly more casual environment to earn Legendary weapons, armor, and even post-game Catalyst rewards. Invite some friends, adjust some settings, and earn some rewards."

Upon asking if Bungie has more plans regarding the future of PvP, the developers further stated:

"We have balancing plans and more to share with you soon, but this is a small change that shipped around the launch of Final Shape that we wanted to let players know about. Custom games can be fun, we just wanted them to also be rewarding."

As mentioned, any player can get Crucible rewards by launching a Private match and finishing it without doing anything. An ideal way to do this is to launch a Private match and set the timer to 5 minutes - all inside a Control-type match.

Setting a timer (Image via Bungie)

Once the player inside gets three points by capturing, they have to wait for 5 minutes or run around until the rewards drop.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback