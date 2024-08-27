Destiny 2 Update 8.0.5.3 full patch notes: Titan Aspect fix, Flamekeeper seal fix, and more

The newest weekly reset of August 27 is special in Destiny 2, as it kicked off the final act of the Episode Echoes. This is equivalent to a new season, as Bungie is releasing new weapons, armor pieces, activities, missions, and much more. While the episodic structure has faced criticism, it provides an increased and steady flow of content with time, compared to previous seasons.
Act III of Episode Echoes doesn't have significant changes to the sandbox in the opening week, but it does address some of the more recurring issues. This includes title fixes, armor glow, Titan Aspect bugs, and a few general updates to polish things with the start of a new Act.
This article lists everything listed with the Update 8.0.5.3.
Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.
Destiny 2 Update 8.0.5.3 full patch notes
1) Activities
I) Solstice
- Fixed an issue where the Flamekeeper Event Challenge would not count towards completing the Reveler Title.
2) Gameplay and Investment
II) Abilities
- Fixed an issue where the Cryoclasm Aspect would deactivate on subsequent slides if the player sprinted after the first one.
III) Armor
- Fixed an issue where the non-glow version of the Solstice 2024 Sublime armor was not available for Warlocks for Armor Synthesis.
- If a player has not unlocked the glows, they will not be able to see the unkindled ornaments.
- Corrected an issue where the non-glow versions of the Solstice 2024 Sublime armor were missing names in the Armor Synthesis screen once the glows were unlocked.
3) General fixes
- Fixed an issue with the Korean localization for several bounties.
- Fixed an issue where some Solar and Strand ability objectives used incorrect terms for subclass verbs in Pathfinder.
