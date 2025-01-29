Destiny 2 x Star Wars collaboration announced for Episode Heresy

The Destiny 2 x Star Wars collab was announced in the Episode Heresy livestream on January 28. Players can expect themed armor ornaments and Ghost shells to honor one of the most popular franchises, allowing everyone to dress up as factions, ride a Sparrow, carry a themed Shell, and more. This crossover is expected to be released with the Heresy launch on February 4.

Players will be able to purchase every armor ornament and Ghost Shell on the Eververse Store in exchange for Silver. However, it remains to be seen when one of the items will get listed for free.

New armor skins, Ghost shells, finishers, and more announced for Destiny 2 x Star Wars crossover

All three classes will receive specific themed armor ornaments based on the Star Wars lore. As revealed by the livestream — Hunters are going to get the Deathtrooper ornament, Warlocks will get the Imperial Royal Guard theme, and Stormtrooper is in store for Titans. Here are the official in-game names of each Destiny 2 x Star Wars set:

Trending

Death trooper Hunters: Covert Ranger armor set

Covert Ranger armor set Imperial Royal Guard Warlocks: Royal Protector armor set

Royal Protector armor set Stormtrooper Titans: Shock Enforcer armor set

Expand Tweet

The stream also revealed that the crossover will have a special Ghost Shell called DS-2 Shell — referring to the Death Star II. Additionally, Bungie's Senior Social Media Manager, Andy Salisbury, pointed out that a Sparrow, Ship, emote, and a finisher will be a part of this collaboration and listed for sale on the Eververse Store.

Players can hop into Episode Heresy on February 4, and look for all the Destiny 2 x Star Wars items in the store.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback