Destiny 2 x Star Wars collaboration announced for Episode Heresy

The Destiny 2 x Star Wars collab was announced in the Episode Heresy livestream on January 28. Players can expect themed armor ornaments and Ghost shells to honor one of the most popular franchises, allowing everyone to dress up as factions, ride a Sparrow, carry a themed Shell, and more. This crossover is expected to be released with the Heresy launch on February 4.
Players will be able to purchase every armor ornament and Ghost Shell on the Eververse Store in exchange for Silver. However, it remains to be seen when one of the items will get listed for free.
New armor skins, Ghost shells, finishers, and more announced for Destiny 2 x Star Wars crossover
All three classes will receive specific themed armor ornaments based on the Star Wars lore. As revealed by the livestream — Hunters are going to get the Deathtrooper ornament, Warlocks will get the Imperial Royal Guard theme, and Stormtrooper is in store for Titans. Here are the official in-game names of each Destiny 2 x Star Wars set:
- Death trooper Hunters: Covert Ranger armor set
- Imperial Royal Guard Warlocks: Royal Protector armor set
- Stormtrooper Titans: Shock Enforcer armor set
The stream also revealed that the crossover will have a special Ghost Shell called DS-2 Shell — referring to the Death Star II. Additionally, Bungie's Senior Social Media Manager, Andy Salisbury, pointed out that a Sparrow, Ship, emote, and a finisher will be a part of this collaboration and listed for sale on the Eververse Store.
Players can hop into Episode Heresy on February 4, and look for all the Destiny 2 x Star Wars items in the store.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Destiny 2 guides and news:
- All Episode Revenant Exotics
- All Revenant seasonal weapons and perks
- All artifact perks in Episode Revenant Act I
- Salvation's Edge first encounter guide
- Salvation's Edge first encounter Master challenge guide
- Salvation's Edge complete loot table
- Salvation's Edge Herald of Finality boss guide
- Imminence god roll guide
- Non-Denouement god roll guide
- The Call god roll guide
- Better Devils god roll guide
- Breachlight god roll guide
- Lost Signal god roll guide
- Patron of Lost Causes god roll guide
- Critical Anomaly god roll guide