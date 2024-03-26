Skull and Bones maintenance (March 26): Time, duration, updates, and more

Developer Ubisoft Singapore has announced an upcoming Skull and Bones maintenance for March 26, 2024. The maintenance is set to bring with it a ton of changes, tweaks and overall quality of life improvements to the base game, which has already been updated with the contents of Skull and Bones Season 1. Readers can expect the maintenance to last approximately one hour, during which the game’s servers will be inaccessible.

A breakdown of the changes and additions via this Skull and Bones maintenance can be found detailed below.

Skull and Bones maintenance is planned for March 26, 2024

The official Twitter/X handle of Skull and Bones has planned a maintenance for March 26, 2024 at the following timings:

3 am Central European Time

1 pm Australian Eastern Time

7 pm Pacific Time (March 25, 2024)

Do keep in mind that the maintenance is expected to last approximately an hour, which is subject to further extensions, if there are any unforeseen issues. The servers will be offline during this period.

Skull and Bones maintenance (March 26) changes and updates

The major list of changes and updates that will be added via the patch are detailed below:

Leaderboard : Viewing the Leaderboard no longer crashes the game.

: Viewing the Leaderboard no longer crashes the game. Optimization : Xbox Series S specific crashes have now been addressed.

: Xbox Series S specific crashes have now been addressed. Text and Voice Chat: Added chat privacy settings that can be customized via your Ubisoft account. Additionally, the voice and text chat has also been updated to comply with the newest Ubisoft player safety guidelines.

Overall, these updates are minor and present stability optimizations. Of note however, are the updated voice and text chat settings which should allow for a cleaner, fairer, and less toxic game environment.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure game released by Ubisoft Singapore for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on February 16, 2024.

