  • The Division 2 Y6S3 PTS livestream: Schedule, what to expect, and where to watch

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jan 30, 2025 15:08 IST
The Division 2 PTS livestream (Image via Ubisoft)
The Division 2 Y6S3 will be getting a public test server a month before the official launch. To reveal the official details, Ubisoft will be hosting a stream on January 30, 2025. A public test server, or PTS, is an integral part of the release roadmap, allowing players to experience several changes scheduled for the final release, and share their feedback with the developers.

The Y6S3 was also scheduled to host the much-awaited Brooklyn DLC, which has now been confirmed delayed to post-Year 6. This article lists the details surrounding the livestream for PTS, airing time for major regions, where to watch, and what to expect.

The Division 2 Y6S3 livestream airing date and time

The livestream for Y6S3 will go live on January 30, 2025, at 7 am PT. Here is a list of times for major regions across the globe:

  • India: 8:30 pm
  • China: 11 pm
  • UK: 3 pm
  • Australia: 2 am (January 31)
  • Brazil: 12 pm
  • USA: 7 am
  • Central Europe: 4 pm

The official release date for the public test server is January 31, 2025.

Where to watch The Division 2 Y6S3 livestream

Fans can tune into The Division's official Twitch account here and watch the livestream. However, there haven't been any drops announced by the platform.

The Division 2 official channel (Image via Twitch)
What to expect from The Division 2 Y6S3 livestream

Y6S3 will be the final season in the annual rotation, with Ubisoft having announced the delay of the Brooklyn DLC. Generally, each season sees the implementation of buffs and nerfs, alongside a change in the PvE and PvP meta.

Additionally, based on previous seasons, there may also be new Exotic weapons and armor pieces, with named items in the new one. However, nothing has been officially revealed yet this time around.

