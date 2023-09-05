No Man's Sky Expedition 11 Voyagers guide - All Phase 2 milestones and rewards

The 11th cycle of Community Expeditions in No Man's Sky is here, and it is called Voyagers. Since the game's early days, Community Expeditions have always been enjoyable and thrilling. And by the looks of it, nothing seems to have changed even seven years since its debut. Developer Hello Games gets the community all excited with every new in-game feature.

If this is your first time participating in a Community Expedition, there are a few things you should remember. The first is to create a new save file and choose "Community Expedition" from the Main Menu. The game will not allow you to play the Expedition using your primary save file.

Let's explore more details in this article.

How to complete Phase 2 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky

The main objective of this phase is to leave your freighter, warp to a new star system, build a base for yourself, and find new creatures on an alien planet. That is the basic backbone that forms the framework of the first phase of Voyagers Expedition in No Man's Sky.

All eight Phase 2 milestone missions, along with their rewards in Expedition 11: Voyagers of No Man's Sky

1) First milestone in Phase 2: Rendezvous 2

Missions: You will have to reach the second rendezvous point on the galaxy map.

Rewards: 1,200 Nanites, 3 Inventory Slots, Multi-Tool Expansion Slot, and Storage Augmentations.

2) Second milestone in Phase 2: The Hills Are Alive

Missions: You need to reach the mountain's summit, which has a minimum altitude of 625 units.

Rewards: Pre-Packaged Thermic Layer Unit and Supreme Hazard Protection Upgrade.

3) Third milestone in Phase 2: Bottled Lightning

Missions: You will have to collect seven Storm Crystals to complete this mission.

Rewards: Wonder Projector plans, Waveform Recycler plans. Pre-Packaged Advanced Mining Laser Unit and Pre-Packaged Personal Refining Unit.

4) Fourth milestone in Phase 2: Corrosive Blood

Missions: You will have to record an alien creature that has a blood pH level under 2.5.

Rewards: Supreme Defensive System Upgrade and Pre-Packaged Haz-Mat Gauntlet Unit.

5) Fifth milestone in Phase 2: Hunter/Killer

Missions: You will have to record a predatory creature that has an aggression level above 27,5 pav.

Rewards: Pre-Packaged Cloaking Device Unit, 2 Supreme Boltcaster Upgrade, and Pre-packaged Paralysis Mortar Unit.

6) Sixth milestone in Phase 2: Deep Freeze

Missions: You will need to withstand a snowstorm to experience a planetary temperature under -80 degrees Celsius.

Rewards: Supreme Scanning System Upgrade and Pre-Packaged Trade Rocket Unit.

7) Seventh milestone in Phase 2: The Collector

Missions: You will have to craft a Wonder Projector inside your base using the blueprint that you were rewarded after completing the third milestone.

Rewards: Assorted Planetary Charts and Specialised warp blueprints.

8) Eighth milestone in Phase 2: All that Glitters

Missions: You must excavate one ancient artifact from buried ruins to complete this milestone. This will be the last milestone in Phase 2 of Voyagers Expedition in No Man's Sky.

Rewards: Atlas Pass set and Pre-Packaged Optical Drill unit.

Rewards for completing Phase 2 of Expedition 11: Voyagers in No Man's Sky

Once you complete all eight milestones, you will receive Navigator Poster plans, Anomalous Wonder Poster plans, and Open Horizon Poster plans.