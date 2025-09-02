There are potentially thousands of different ship combinations, if not millions, in No Man's Sky. Given how vast the universe is, it's still possible to find new combinations even after nine years of players exploring nonstop. For this reason, at times, you may want to sell your old ship(s) to make room for new additions, or maybe you're just bored with your current fleet and want to create a new armada.
Whichever the reason, knowing how to sell ships is important. You'll gain a substantial amount of Units as well as parts in the process. Since you'll be using your shiny new Corvette a lot, you may not even need your smaller ships all that much. That being said, here's how to sell ships in No Man's Sky.
How to sell a ship in No Man's Sky
First off, you'll want to go to a Space Station, and you'll need to own at least two ships; otherwise, you will not be allowed to sell the one you own. Given that your space-faring Traveller, having at least one ship is kind of a prerequisite.
Once aboard the Space Station, you'll want to exit your ship and head towards the back of the Space Station. You will need to run past the Mission Agent to get to the Starship Outfitting console. There's a hologram of a ship above it, so it's hard to miss.
Upon interacting with it, you'll be given quite a few options, such as upgrading your ship, enquiring about upgrades, and the one you'll need: "Begin Salvage Analysis". When you click on it, you'll be provided with an estimate of how much you'll get in terms of Units. However, this does not mean the Units will be added to your Inventory. Instead, you'll get items that you'll be able to trade for Units.
Keep in mind that selling ships is a permanent affair. Once sold, there is no way to recover it. Aside from selling, you can also break or scrap them into parts to be used in the creation of a custom ship. Again, this is not something you want to concern yourself with in the early game, but it is good to know for the long haul.
To summarize
To sell a ship in No Man's Sky, you need to follow these steps:
- Find a Space Station.
- Interact with the Starship Outfitting console.
- Select "Begin Salvage Analysis" and click on "Claim Scrap"
You'd now have one less ship and be richer by a few million Units. Put the money to good use by reinvesting it into a better ship.
