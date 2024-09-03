Nullify god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Nullify is one of the six Legendary weapons from the Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid. It comes with a new archetype introduced with The Final Shape, which is the double-fire Heavy Burst Framed Pulse Rifle. There are a few new gear pieces added to the pool, with Nullify being the most potent due to the available perks and the possible synergies this weapon offers.

This article will focus on the Salvation's Edge Pulse Rifle, Nullify, and help readers identify the best perks to have for PvE and PvP. Note that Heavy Burst Framed Pulse Rifles can currently inflict the most damage out of any other Pulse Rifle sub-family in the game.

Nullify PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Nullify PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Nullify Pulse Rifle for add-clearing (groups of mobs) in PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for a nice balance between Range, Stability, and Handling

Flared Magwell for increased Reload Speed and Stability

Heal Clip for immediate activate of x2 Cure after reloading on kill

Incandescent for a solar explosion and scorching adjacent targets

For add-clearing purposes, Firefly is a great perk to have on the third column in place of Heal Clip. Additionally, Demolitionist is recommended for more ability-focused builds. If you want to use the weapon against elites and bosses, here is a list of perks you can follow:

Fourth Time's the Charm for getting two ammo returned after landing four consecutive precision shots

Vorpal Weapon for a 20% increase in damage against bosses, and mini-bosses

Nullify PvE roll for boss DPS (Image via Bungie/D2Gunsmith)

Under-Over can be a great perk in the third column, especially when it comes to dealing with the annoying shielded enemies in endgame activities.

Nullify PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Nullify PvP god roll guide (Image via Bungie/D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Nullify Pulse Rifle for add-clearing (groups of mobs) in PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and Reload Speed upon rapid precision hits.

Multikill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill. The damage will depend on the number of kills made before reloading.

The trick is to stack as much Range on this weapon as possible. With enough numbers on the stat, you can easily win duels from cross-maps in any PvP game mode.

How to get Nullify in Destiny 2?

Nullify can be acquired from Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid, especially from the first, third, and final boss encounters. Its Adept version can be obtained from the Master version of the weapon. Since Nullify can be crafted, you can gather five Deepsight versions of the weapon to unlock its pattern.

