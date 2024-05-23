Old-School MMO EverQuest unveils two new TLP servers

EverQuest can be credited as being the game that pioneered the MMO genre. This evergreen classic is one of the reasons behind the monumental rise of Massively Multiplayer Games. As part of EverQuest's 25th anniversary, the devs at Daybreak are all set to celebrate the legendary online RPG by launching two new Time Locked Progression Servers — Tormax and Teek.

EverQuest was one of the light-bearers who paved the path of the modern MMO genre. Over the years, the game has gone through various changes. However, the team has preserved the beauty of its roots with the TLPs. These servers are like interactive museums and can be fun for new and veteran players alike.

What are the new TLP servers releasing for EverQuest?

Delve into an old-school MMORPG experience (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

Time Locked Progression, aka TLP servers, are special servers that emulate the game during its original release. TLPs let players progress through the game in a timeline that mirrors the original.

Darkpaw’s Head of Studio, Jenn Chan, recently announced that they will be releasing two new TLPs - Tormax and Teek - for the game. While Tormax is more of a traditional Time-Locked Server, Teek is a Random Loot-Free Time-Locked Server. These servers may be a little overwhelming for newcomers while veterans will feel right at home.

Teek Server Features:

Content Rollout: New game expansions are automatically released at set intervals of 8-12 weeks.

New game expansions are automatically released at set intervals of 8-12 weeks. Character Progression: Experience gain starts at a slower pace compared to live servers but increases at specific expansion unlocks.

Experience gain starts at a slower pace compared to live servers but increases at specific expansion unlocks. Class Enhancements: The ability to select specialized trait boosts is unavailable until the Shadows of Luclin expansion unlocks.

The ability to select specialized trait boosts is unavailable until the Shadows of Luclin expansion unlocks. Randomized Rare Drops: Elite enemies have a chance to drop loot from a pool of similarly leveled foes within the same expansion.

Elite enemies have a chance to drop loot from a pool of similarly leveled foes within the same expansion. Open Trading: Players can freely trade items with one another.

Tormax Server Features:

Phased Content: EverQuest expansions are systematically unlocked every 8-12 weeks.

EverQuest expansions are systematically unlocked every 8-12 weeks. Experience Curve: Character experience gain follows a similar progression rate as the Teek server.

Character experience gain follows a similar progression rate as the Teek server. Class Specializations: Focused trait enhancements remain locked until Shadows of Luclin launches.

Focused trait enhancements remain locked until Shadows of Luclin launches. Expansion Progression: Content begins with the Ruins of Kunark expansion, followed by other expansions per a predefined schedule.

Content begins with the Ruins of Kunark expansion, followed by other expansions per a predefined schedule. Character Limitations: Initially enforces true box rules, later transitioning to relaxed true box, and eventually removing box restrictions entirely.

Experience a blast from the past (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

According to Chan, both Tormax and Teek will feature some relaxed true box rules after starting with regular rules. These two EverQuest TLPs will start with Ruins of Kunark unlocked and progressively feature more expansions and updates.

The servers are currently live as they were released on May 22, 2024. However, on April 24, 2024, a name reservation system was launched in the game, allowing veteran players (players who have at least 200-day playtime) to reserve their names for the servers.

If you were one of those who reserved their names, you can easily play the new TLPs by logging into the game.

