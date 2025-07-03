Once Human: All Miss Memory locations, explored

Miss Memory is the central NPC in the Endless Dream Scenario in Once Human. You will first encounter her shortly after defeating the tutorial boss, where she will ask for your help to cleanse the Dream Zones spreading across Nalcott. After completing the interaction, she will teleport you to the map.
This guide will list all known locations where you can find Miss Memory.
Where to find Miss Memory in Once Human
After landing in Nalcott, your first task is to talk with Miss Memory. She can be found across three different locations, but as a Level 1 player, the first place you’ll meet at is Deadsville. Following a short explanation, you’ll be free to explore the map and find her across different camps.
Here are all Miss Memory locations in Once Human:
Deadsville
This is the first location where you’ll meet Miss Memory to progress the seasonal quest. She will also provide you with more information about the Dream Zones and how to cleanse them.
Meyer's Market
Just after entering through the front gate, you can spot Miss Memory standing on a rock beside the road leading into the camp. Interacting with her will open up the dialogue list that she answered during your past meeting.
Camp Igloo
You can find Miss Memory near the teleport beacon inside Camp Igloo. If you’re wondering if there’s anything special about her being here, there isn’t. Interacting with her only gives you the option to ask the same questions as in Meyer's Market.
Also Read: Once Human: How to find Dream Zone Trace Box
Miss Memory as a vendor in Once Human
Apart from appearing as a guiding NPC, you can also find Miss Memory as a vendor inside Dream Zones. Her spawn location is random, so we recommend talking to other players in the world chat. Note that you also need to be in the same world where she is located.
Here’s a list of everything in Miss Memory's inventory in Once Human:
- Dreamscale H37-I
- Dreamscale H37-II
- Build Mod Crate - Pro
- Stardust Source
- Crystal Selection Gift Pack
- Memory Fragment Loot Crate I
- Memory Fragment Loot Crate II
- Memory Fragment Loot Crate III
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - Pistol
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - Shotgun
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - SMG
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - Assault Rifle
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - Sniper Rifle
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - Machine Gun
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - Crossbow
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - Heavy
- Calibration Blueprint Loot Crate - Melee
You should try to get all the things in her inventory, but the Memory Fragment and Build Mod crates should be a priority. Mods can boost your damage, while Memory Fragments will help you improve specializations.
