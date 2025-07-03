Once Human: How to find Dream Zone Trace Box

The new Dream Zones in Once Human contain new ways to acquire resources, one of which is the Dream Zone Trace Box. It is an invisible enemy that can serve as a good source of crafting materials and free weapons.

This article will guide you on how to find a Dream Zone Trace Box in Once Human, along with tips on defeating it inside a Dream Zone.

Dream Zone Trace Box location in Once Human

Dream Zone Trace Box footsteps (Image via Starry Studio)

In Once Human, the Dream Zone Trace Boxes can be found across areas affected by Omens and Nightmares, which is most of the map in the Endless Dream Scenario. Despite being invisible, you can spot them by their pink footsteps on the ground. If you’ve played Elden Ring, they look similar to the invisible scarabs.

Dealing damage to a Dream Zone Trace Box will remove the invisibility, but it will start running away in random directions. You’ll need to chase it down and kill it, or else it will turn invisible again

The Trace Box itself will not attack you. However, you’ll be chasing it inside a Dream Zone with multiple Nightmare State effects active. Depending on the debuffs, surviving longer than the box can become challenging.

Use AoE weapons while hunting a Dream Zone Trace Box (Image via Starry Studio)

Effects like the Eternal Light will heavily limit your vision, making it harder to take down the box if it runs far away. If you are planning to farm Trace Boxes throughout the map, go with some friends or craft higher-tier weapons and armor for better survivability.

The armor you wear is entirely up to you, but for the weapon, we recommend using Critical Pulse. It’s a crossbow that shoots electric arrows, which can chain electricity and deal damage to surrounding enemies.

Dream Zone Trace Box rewards in Once Human

Dream Zone Trace Box loot drops (Image via Starry Studio)

Upon defeat, a Dream Zone Trace Box will turn into a box filled with valuable resources. They are an easy way to acquire materials like the Sand of Clarity and Stardust Source. Apart from the materials, you also get a guaranteed weapon drop from the box.

Here’s what you can expect from a Level 18 Dream Zone Trace Box:

Sandstorm (Tier 1)

Stardust Source

Sand of Clarity

Biomechanical Part

The level of the enemy and Dream Zone also affect the quality and quantity of loot you’ll get. A higher-level Trace Box will grant you increased resources, and even better weapons.

