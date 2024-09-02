Origin Story god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Origin Story is one of the main re-issued Legendary weapons that came with Destiny 2 The Final Shape. This Kinetic Auto Rifle may have flown under several players' radars due to the presence of other new weapons from the expansion. However, it can easily compete in potency with any other piece of gear in the game. It should be additionally noted that this is a Vanguard ritual weapon, meaning players have 24 perks to choose from, with 12 in each column. It is a Precision Framed Auto Rifle, firing at 450 RPM.

While the Origin Story Auto Rifle cannot be crafted, its perks can be enhanced, making it just as powerful as any other weapon. This article lists the best perks on the Origin Story Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 for PvE and PvP.

Origin Story god roll for Destiny 2 PvE

Origin Story PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

Here is a list of perks to have on the Origin Story for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake (for increased recoil control and Handling)

Flared Magwell (for increased Reload Speed and Stability)

Demolitionist (for gaining Grenade energy with every kill)

Kinetic Tremors (for emitting a shockwave from enemies upon hits. The shockwave can cover an area of 5 meters.)

A combination of Feeding Frenzy and Surrounded is good against a room full of enemies. However, to deal increased damage to elites and bosses, the combination of Attrition Orbs and Target Lock is recommended.

Origin Story god roll for Destiny 2 PvP

Origin Story PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith/Bungie)

Here is a list of perks to have on the Origin Story for PvP:

Smallbore (for increased Stability and Range)

Ricochet Rounds (for more Stability and Range)

Dynamic Sway Reduction (for increased Stability and Accuracy with a longer trigger pull)

Onslaught (for an increased RPM after a final blow)

Precision Framed Auto Rifle has low base Stability, forcing players to look for perks that grant the stat on the weapon. Regarding damage perks, Target Lock is a great option in the final column, alongside Rampage. Also, Keep Away can work in place of DSR in the third column.

How to get Origin Story Auto Rifle in Destiny 2?

Origin Story inside Zavala's inventory (Image via Bungie)

The Origin Story Auto Rifle can be picked from Zavala at the Tower, in exchange for 1 Vanguard Engram. To do so, open Zavala's inventory, and head inside the "Focused Decoding" section. You can find a copy of the Origin Story Auto Rifle from here.

Enhancement option in Origin Story (Image via Bungie)

To enhance the Origin Story's perks, open its perk section, and upgrade it using Glimmer, Enhancement Prism, and Ascendant Alloy. Make sure to level up the weapon to further enhance each perk in both columns.

