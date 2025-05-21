Palia: How to get Sapwood Planks

A Sapwood Plank in Palia can be used in several ways. It is classified as an Abundant crafting material, which means it can be easily obtained. Since Sapwood is abundant in and around Killima Village and Bahari Bay, you won't have to break your back getting this resource.

Ad

If you're wondering what Sapwood Planks are used for, well, their main utility is in furniture making and the housing system. Both tie into each other when it comes to building your own house in-game.

How to get Sapwood Logs in Palia

You can climb trees as well (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation)

To get Sapwood Planks, you first need to know how to get Sapwood Logs, which can be used to craft multiple tools, furniture, and decor items. You'll also need Sapwood Logs when constructing and expanding your home to add more rooms.

Ad

Trending

To get them, you'll need an axe. Once in front of a tree, use the axe to chop it down. Pick up the logs add them to your inventory. It's as easy as that.

As mentioned, you can use Sapwood Logs to create wooden chests, campfires, tables, and a lot of other items.

How to get Sapwood Planks in Palia

Craft whatever you need (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation)

Now that you know how to get Sapwood Logs, it's time to talk about Sapwood Planks. It goes without saying that logs can be turned into planks. For this, you start the quest Plank By Plank, which will give you the recipe for the Basic Sawmill. You can buy it from Ashura at Foraging level two (2).

Ad

Once at your housing plot, use the worktable to craft the Basic Sawmill. You will need the following resources:

Sapwood (40)

Flint (12)

Plant Fiber (20)

Once it has been crafted, you can use it to make Sapwood Planks with Sapwood Logs. Alternatively, you can purchase Sapwood Planks from the Blacksmith in Kilima Village, but why pay for something you can make yourself? Besides, being self-reliant will also ensure that you explore a lot. Who knows, you may even encounter a Rainbow-tipped Butterfly on your adventures.

Ad

To summarize

To get Sapwood Planks, you require a Basic Sawmill (obtained during the Plank By Plank quest) and Sapwood Logs. You also need an axe to cut trees and get logs, which can then be processed on the Basic Sawmill to get planks. Each plank will take a minute to process.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More