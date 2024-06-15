Palworld arriving on Mac, release date yet to be revealed

Palworld on Mac is no longer a distant dream. MacOS users following the game have been wanting the game to be available for Apple-made computers. Thankfully, Pocketpair, Inc. has announced the arrival of this sensational open-world survival adventure on Mac, along with new ideas for the future of the game. There was no mention of a release date, but this announcement has ensured a revival of the declining player base.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the arrival of Palworld on Mac, including when it may arrive and what we can expect from Pocketpair, Inc.

Palworld on Mac: A dream come true for Apple fans

With less than two weeks left for the next major update -- Sakurajima -- Pocketpair, Inc. dropped a bombshell as they announced the release of the game for Mac users. Palworld on Mac will come with the following attributes:

Your Apple computer must have an Apple Silicon chip. This means that Intel chips will not be able to run this game.

The game will have provision for MetalFX upscaling.

Mac users will receive the game with all the latest updates.

Sakurajima update with the new island and all the Pals will be available once the game becomes available for Apple users.

Palworld on Mac will arrive in 2024

While it has been confirmed by Pocketpair, Inc. that this game is coming to Mac, the folks did not give any official information about the release date. However, it was said that the game will be available for Mac users sometime in 2024. So, the next big update after Sakurajima may allow Apple users to explore the magical wonders on Palpagos Island.

Things to expect from Sakurajima Update

There is a lot to play with in the Sakurajima update:

New island

New species of Pals along with subspecies

New Raid Boss

New Point of Interest - Enemy Oil Rig

New level cap and expanded building

Dedicated servers for Xbox

This update is set to arrive on June 27, 2024, for Steam and Xbox. The latter may see some delay due to verification and other formalities done by Microsoft.

