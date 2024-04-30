Palworld players are still tormented by the T-pose glitch

Palworld has its fair share of glitches with the T-pose issue being one of the more popular ones. While the folks at Pocketpair, Inc. work tirelessly to remove bugs and glitches, some are left in the game for players to enjoy. These glitches often improve your quality of life and make the game more enjoyable.

The T-pose glitch fixes your character in a T-pose while you are gliding. While it does not come with added benefits, it can be a funny glitch to create content around. u/Monorchi, a Palworld player, encountered this during one of their gaming sessions. They randomly faced the T-pose glitch and said the following in a Reddit post:

“I thought this was fixed?”

Although the T-pose glitch is a common occurrence in the game, you must trigger it. So, having not done anything to make the glitch work, u/Monorchi’s surprise is justified.

The user took to the r/Palworld subreddit and posted a picture of their character gliding in a T-pose. In the picture, we can see their character soaring through the sky over Palpagos Island. While it does not detract from the immersion and overall gameplay experience, u/Monorchi seemed rather annoyed with the glitch.

Some commenters were equally shocked. u/Thetimdog, a Palworld player, commented that this glitch happens rarely and was never removed from the game. The user also said that they enjoy being an airplane in small doses.

u/tevitev was confused as to why u/Monorchi would not want the T-pose glitch. It is indeed a fun one to have but can be annoying if you want to have your glide Pal carry you around.

u/Chrishankhah said that T-posing is “an inherent part of how 3D models work.” They added that this will most likely not get fixed any time soon as there are games that have existed for years with similar glitches. If multiple patches didn’t address the issue in other games, it seems unlikely that Pocketpair, Inc. will do something about the T-pose glitch.

Other players quipped that this is a perfect facet of the game and "you cannot fix perfection.” So, the community is vastly divided on whether the T-pose glitch in Palworld is a bane or a source of joy.

Palworld glitches that are worth your time

There are a wide array of glitches that make your life easier in the game. Here's a list of the best ones you can try out:

Dungeon glitch

Unlimited Gold glitch

Tower Boss glitch

Free ammunition glitch

