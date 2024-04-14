How to solo defeat Bellanoir Libero without any Pals in Palworld

As crazy as it may sound, you can defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld without using any Pals. Bellanoir is the first Raid Boss in this adventure survival title and it has taken the community by storm given how difficult it is to fight against. It comes in three variants – regular Bellanoir, Bellanoir Libero, and Bellanoir Libero (Ultra).

This monster's regular variant comes with 294,000 Health Points (HP). The Libero version is a step higher, sitting with 450,000 HP, and the Libero (Ultra) version of this Raid Boss has a groundbreaking 900,000 HP. These numbers are intimidating to look at and their powerful moves like Apocalypse Attack and Dark Cannon can destroy your base if left unchecked.

This article will walk you through an excellent Palworld glitch that lets you defeat Bellanoir without using any Pals or even fighting the Raid Boss.

Defeating Bellanoir Libero without using any Pals in Palworld

Bellanoir Libero (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This Raid Boss can be a tough nut to crack if you do not have high-level Pals that do a lot of damage. So, if you are in the early phase of your in-game journey, you most likely cannot tackle this Raid Boss. However, there is a glitch that you can use to turn the odds in your favor.

To utilize this glitch, you must locate a Black Marketeer that spawns in a small cave. By this, we mean that you cannot perform this glitch on the Black Marketeers that spawn inside dungeons.

Black Marketeer (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Once you locate this NPC, you must first build a Palbox near the cave and then the Summoning Altar. After that, use your Libero Slab to summon the Raid Boss and go inside the cave once that is done.

After entering the cave, stand behind the Black Marketeer so that the Libero Raid Boss hits the NPC while trying to hit you. This will aggravate the Black Marketeer and the two NPCs will then start fighting with each other.

When this happens, you must leave the cave and maintain some distance from the Raid Boss till it gets teleported inside the cave. This will freeze the Raid Boss in one place and you can then attack it without getting hit in return. This way, you can easily take out the Libero Raid Boss without using any Pals in Palworld.

